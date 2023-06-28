Amazon's $24.99 sleep sound machine has 23k 5-star reviews on Amazon so I just had to try it

I’ve always been someone who had trouble sleeping, so when I had the chance to try Amazon's popular Big Red Rooster sleep sound machine – which has over 22k five-star reviews – my curiosity was piqued and I was fully up for the opportunity.

The portable white noise gadget, which which measures about 4"x 4" and is priced at $24.99 (£42.19), plays six different white noise and nature sounds, and promises to help you "fall asleep and prevents you from being disturbed by unwanted noises".

First impressions of Amazon's Big Red Rooster sleep sound machine

The box it comes in is no-frills, with slogans like “Sound sleep made simple” as well as a straightforward bullet-pointed overview of what’s inside and the benefits.

The white noise machine itself was also much more uncomplicated than I expected. It wasn’t as weighty as I’d imagined it would be and the design, with clicking push buttons, was not what I expected in this digital age. But was that a bad thing?

The unboxing

When you open the box, inside you’ll find the sound machine itself, which is VERY simple as promised. The compact square sound machine, is basically a speaker with 10 buttons on top, six of which are sounds to listen to while you sleep.

The portable sleep sound machine, which can be powered with three AA batteries, also comes with a USB cord as well as an adapter plug

You can choose from Rain; Brook, which is the sound of a flowing stream; Thunder which is similar to rain but with an added thunder clapping noise; White Noise; Ocean waves and Summer Night, which reminded me of camping with crickets chirping and all.

The other four buttons are a power button, a three-setting timer, and individual volume up and down buttons.

Last but certainly not least, you have an AC / USB power cord with an adapter plug – the machine can be powered by three AAA batteries, USB or plugged in – as well as a “We’re here to help card” with the customer service email on one side and the link to leave a review online on the other.

How I tested the Big Red Rooster sleep sound machine

The sound machine, which promises to help you fall asleep and block out noise to keep you from waking up, is compact and has six buttons for various sleep sounds, from Rain to White Noise

I tested the machine over three nights, using only the rain sound which is the one I found to be most soothing. I ran the machine all night for one of the nights, but set the 60 minute timer for the other two. While the machine promises to “mask background noises like barking dogs and snoring for improved sleep”, for my trial there was no other real noise in the room to compete with it although there were sounds of dogs and other people outside the bedroom.

The machine is also billed as being a “baby soother”, and while I didn't have a baby handy I did give it to a tween-ager I know, who often wakes up in the middle of the night, to try out, too. My 11-year-old tester used the sound machine for just one night, setting it up himself after I gave him a brief explanation of how to use it.

Pros: What I loved about the sleep sound machine

It could have been the placebo effect, but I found it actually did help me fall asleep! The rain sound was soothing and seemed to help keep my mind from racing as it often does. And when my tween-ager tester tried it out, the next morning he laughed and said I could have it back because “it worked too well” – he’d actually slept through the night. It turns out he enjoys being up in the middle of the night when everyone else is asleep!

Compared to other machines, which can cost $50 and up, this low price is very tempting, especially if you’re a newbie like me and just want to try it out without risking much money.

The machine is very portable so would be great for travel, too. It’s compact and you have multiple power options, with a regular plug, as well as a USB option or AA battery.

The majority of the sounds are very realistic and soothing - I liked the Summer Night, Rain and Thunder.

Cons: What else to consider if you want to shop it for yourself

I didn't really like all of the sounds, for example Ocean, which seemed a little fuzzy and didn’t really sound like a rolling surf to me. I also avoided the white noise, which I found grating.

The timer doesn't give you a lot of options as there are just three settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes and 60 minutes.

The design isn’t exactly chic - it's not something that will look amazing on your nightstand or add to your home decor!

It’s not rechargeable, which would have been a nice plus.

Big Red Rooster 6 Sound White Noise Machine $24.99 / £42.19 at Amazon

My overall opinion of the Big Red Rooster sleep sound machine

In my honest opinion, i would recommend this sound machine for newbies and parents, but not for anyone looking for a high-tech sleep solution. For the price tag, and for its simplicity, I think the sound machine is a great option for anyone who is new to using a sound machine or for kids who have trouble sleeping. My 11-year-old tester was able to use it without a problem and it's foolproof enough for beginners or parents who want a no-fuss sound machine to help bring peace to their lives.