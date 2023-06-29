Holly Willoughby wows in label loved by Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber - shop the look

Holly Willoughby has proven her style credentials once again, stepping out to host This Morning in Reformation’s stunning Twilight dress.

The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the coveted pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Princess Beatrice.

Holly wears Reformation's Twilight midi dress to host This Morning

Holly’s dress is cut from lightweight georgette fabric with an all-over vintage-style floral print in a blue and white colourway. It features the cutest tie straps, a square neckline and a very flattering split hem. Falling to a midi length it also has back smocking for added comfort.

The TV star opted for a radiant beauty look with a flawless complexion, a dusting of rose pink blush and her hair styled in loose waves. She paired the midi dress with her go-to nude strappy heeled sandals.

Available in sizes UK 4-18, the Twilight dress retails for £298 and comes in four alternative prints and hues. It would make the perfect wedding guest dress and is made from sustainably-sourced, fully-lined fabric.

If you decide to shop the Twilight dress, I'd suggest styling it with barely-there heels like Holly, espadrille wedges for a royal-worthy look or even dressed down with a pair of sleek white trainers.

This isn’t the first time the mum-of-three has worn Reformation. In summer 2021 she looked incredible hosting This Morning in the brand’s Alessi cheetah print dress, which had a similar slim-fitting, split hem cut.

If the label wasn’t already well-loved, it definitely made its mark when Jennifer Lopez stepped out in not one but two dresses on her honeymoon last year. Fans went wild for her hot pink Stassie dress, and she was also spotted in the Tagliatelle dress, which featured a corset bodice and cute scalloped lace neckline.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer Lopez wears Reformation on her honeymoon with Ben Affleck

From floral dresses to knee-high boots, Hailey Bieber has several pieces by the brand and even Princess Beatrice is a fan. She was pictured in the dreamy Carolena dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022. It had a fitted bodice and puff sleeves with an almost identical print to Holly’s.

Princess Beatrice wears Reformation's Carolena dress in summer 2022

