Strictly's Oti Mabuse wows in must-see yellow dress and the highest heels

The former Strictly star looked incredible in the River Island dress

Oti Mabuse was a ray of sunshine as she brightened up our screens on Saturday in a bright yellow River Island mini dress – and the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning.

Debuting the vibrant yellow look to host Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show, the TV host completed the look with a pair of braided strappy heels, letting the dress steal the show with minimal accessories.

Oti completed the look with a pair of strappy high heels

Oti rounded off the look perfectly by wearing her hair in a half-up style that was swept away from her face to highlight her pretty features, opting for a selection of delicate silver earrings for her jewellery. As for her makeup, the 32-year-old was glowing with a touch of rosy blush, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a glossy lip.

Oti's River Island mini was a smash hit with social media users – and it's still available to shop for £43.

The smock dress features a floaty fit with a flattering V-neck and romantic puffed sleeves. The yellow mini can be dressed up or down, and we recommend styling it with strappy sandals and a raffia bag for an effortless holiday look, or opt for a pair of lilac heels and a matching clutch for a statement evening ensemble.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans were seriously impressed with the summer style. Oti shared a carousel of snaps in the River Island number with the caption: "Fun way to start my Saturday @otimabusebreakfastshow and a bright yellow dress feeling fresh as a [lemon emoji]".

One follower immediately responded to the post, writing: "What a beautiful dress, looking amazing." Whilst another added: "Glowing!"

A third wrote: "You look gorgeous in that dress."

Phase Eight Yellow Polka Dot Dress Phase Eight's yellow midi dress is so feminine with its tiered design and waist-cinching belt - and it's just perfect for spring and summer. £139 AT M&S

New Look Linen Yellow Dress A linen dress is a wardrobe staple of the warmer months, and our favourite is this pretty New Look midi with a frill trim. £18 AT NEW LOOK

Anthropologie Yellow Dress Style Anthropologie's slinky yellow dress with a pair of white trainers and an oversized jacket for a chic daywear look, or dress is up with a pair of heels for a glam evening ensemble. £130 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Boden Yellow Scoop Neck Dress We think Boden's vintage-style yellow dress is the perfect go-to for spring days in the park. £82.50 AT BODEN

Mango Cross Back Yellow Dress Featuring flattering ruching at the waist and a cross-tie back, Mango's printed midi would look so lovely teamed with a pair of strappy sandals. £29.9 AT MANGO

Finery London Yellow Dress Finery London's elegant yellow dress features a fitted waist, pearl buttons and a stunning polka dot print.

