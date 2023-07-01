Strictly's Oti Mabuse wows in must-see yellow dress and the highest heels

Oti Mabuse was a ray of sunshine as she brightened up our screens on Saturday in a bright yellow River Island mini dress – and the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning.
Debuting the vibrant yellow look to host Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show, the TV host completed the look with a pair of braided strappy heels, letting the dress steal the show with minimal accessories.
Oti rounded off the look perfectly by wearing her hair in a half-up style that was swept away from her face to highlight her pretty features, opting for a selection of delicate silver earrings for her jewellery. As for her makeup, the 32-year-old was glowing with a touch of rosy blush, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a glossy lip.
Oti's River Island mini was a smash hit with social media users – and it's still available to shop for £43.
The smock dress features a floaty fit with a flattering V-neck and romantic puffed sleeves. The yellow mini can be dressed up or down, and we recommend styling it with strappy sandals and a raffia bag for an effortless holiday look, or opt for a pair of lilac heels and a matching clutch for a statement evening ensemble.
The former Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans were seriously impressed with the summer style. Oti shared a carousel of snaps in the River Island number with the caption: "Fun way to start my Saturday @otimabusebreakfastshow and a bright yellow dress feeling fresh as a [lemon emoji]".
One follower immediately responded to the post, writing: "What a beautiful dress, looking amazing." Whilst another added: "Glowing!"
A third wrote: "You look gorgeous in that dress."
Feeling inspired? Shop more yellow dresses
NOW SHOP
Orange dresses are having a moment right now - 16 we're loving for summer
17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe
13 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear