Treat yourself! 9 best luxury skincare brands (and products) that are editor approved

HELLO! staffers are revealing the luxury beauty products that we break the bank for with no regrets

Raise your hand if you hate going broke for beauty but have a holy grail skincare product that you’d die (or break the bank) for.

Putting together a list of luxury beauty products that are worth the money was so much fun - I am a true skincare aficionado, and I love trying out new serums and creams whether TikTok viral, bargain brands or high-end formulations.

And yes, it’s true that there are some incredible budget buys that give luxury skincare brands a run for their money – I’m looking at you CeraVe, CosRx and The Ordinary – but there are some expensive skincare luxuries that just can’t be replaced by dupes or cheaper alternatives.

Since I have mature, sensitive skin with bouts of acne and eczema, I’m pretty picky about what I put on my face and body, and guess what? That sometimes means splashing the cash.

That said, I’m also someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot if it’s not necessary so I steer clear of ‘miracle’ luxury buys that don’t actually work – even if they’re super Instagrammable and add prestige to my bathroom counter. So you’ll find none of those in this edit.

How we chose the best luxury skincare brands

You might be asking yourself, “Well, which expensive skincare buys actually are worth the money?” Well, to get the answer to that question I asked everyone at HELLO! Online for their expensive skincare faves that are worth spending more than a little extra on.

It turns out rich face creams are high on our list, as are a luxury eyelash growth brand and a lightweight serum designed for sensitive skin. But if there's a trending beauty indulgence for the HELLO! team, it has to be high-end skin-perfecting Vitamin C formulas, whether in cream or serum form - there are three that made the cut as being well worth the money.

So keep reading for our edit of the beauty indulgences, from Augustinus Bader and La Mer to Revitalash, that every beauty fanatic should put on their wish lists – with no regrets.

Go ahead, treat yourself!

Best luxury skincare brands