We’re obsessed with Kim Murray’s Aspinal of London raffia bag - and it’s still available to shop

Kim Murray has been serving looks with her spectator style at Wimbledon for over a decade, and her sartorial prowess shows no signs of waning.

The wife of British Tennis legend Andy Murray took to the stands on Thursday wearing the most beautiful Zimmermann mini dress, but it was her Aspinal of London bag that really caught our eye.

Kim Murray wears Zimmermann and Aspinal of London at Wimbledon

The Henley tote is described by the brand as 'a statement bag for the city or a staple for the beach'. Made from chevron woven raffia and full-grain leather, it’s unstructured and soft, featuring two mobile-sized pockets in the spacious interior.

Raffia bags have been a huge trend for the last few seasons and this is both stylish and practical, combining a laid-back aesthetic with luxury materials.

It has long leather straps so you can carry it both by hand or over your shoulder, and the versatile piece could be worn with everything from a mini dress like Kim to a tailored office outfit.

The Henley tote comes in several sizes and Kim’s small version is still available to shop, retailing for £450 on the Aspinal of London website.

Despite its mid-range price point, the brand comes royally-approved as it’s loved by the likes of Princess Kate who has the Mayfair bag in several different colourways. Zara Tindall has also been spotted with Aspinal’s Camera bag and micro Lottie bag.

For a more affordable alternative, Accessorize has a similar raffia tote bag available on ASOS for £40. It has the same shape and contrasting tan and beige colourway.

To get the full look, Kim’s Zimmermann dress is sadly now sold out, but the brand has the same dress in a different, equally lovely floral print available to shop at multiple retailers. The stunning Devi dress is cut with a V-neck, flared skirt and blouson sleeves.

