As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, there's no one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless. And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in.

So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there's a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon for Prime Day while stocks last. If you're planning a major deep clean and house spruce-up, then one of these mean machines is a must! We've picked out the best Amazon Prime Day Shark deals here or you can shop the full sales on the link below:

The online shopping giant is selling selected models from the range at up to 53% off the retail price for a Prime Day. Don't hang around if you want to snap one up, the deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last.

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Amazon Prime Day Deal - 47% off

Great for carpets and hard floors, at the touch of a button, this powerful upright model transforms into a lightweight portable vacuum, ideal for cleaning stairs and soft furnishings in total comfort. You can also use the wand to easily reach curtains, ceilings and light fittings. For Amazon Prime Day you can get the deluxe black version for only £159.99 - a saving of £140.

And for an extra £20 you can get the deluxe cordless version, at a saving of £200. It scores an impressive 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, and is well-received for its excellent suction and the fact that it's so easy to manoeuvre, being cordless!

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Prime Day Deal - 53% off

Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas owns one, and she's a massive fan. She says: "I bought a Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum about a year ago after researching Shark hoovers for work and seeing that HELLO! readers (and Mrs Hinch) love them! With a family and two cats, I had always had the worst luck with vacuums - they always needed repairs or the brushes would get so clogged with hair I was constantly having to detangle them. Yuck. So my hopes weren't really very high when I finally gave in and bought a Shark.

"Well, I'm now a fan, too! It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum. The only con is that it doesn't have a stand or anything (which some might consider a plus) - instead, it has these grip pads on the back for freestanding storage so you can lean it against a wall and it stands by itself.

"The best part? Cleaning the brushes of my hoover is no longer on my to-do list! The Shark's design means that all the hair goes into the dust cup, not the bristle brush... so voilà - my work is done."

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch unveils her latest must-have cleaning purchase

Why you should trust us

I've been professionally shopping Amazon for HELLO! now for three years, and this is my fifth Prime Day. I'm in direct contact with Shark, and I know when the best deals drop. You'd honestly be hard-pressed to find a better price on a Shark vacuum than this - I monitor the prices of Shark vacuums constantly throughout the year, so you can trust me.

