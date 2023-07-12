HELLO! Editors test drive fashion rental platform Hirestreet for a black tie evening

Rental platforms are changing the game of the fashion industry, paving the way for circular wardrobes and making sustainable style mainstream. But for fashion lovers who strive to stay on trend, vintage fashion doesn't always cut it. *Hirestreet enters the chat*

Hirestreet is the UK's first-ever highstreet fashion rental platform, serving up an affordable and planet-friendly option for those who loathe to outfit repeat.

While many rental platforms boast an archive of eclectic vintage and designer treasures, Hirestreet's more humble offering stocks major highstreet brands like Warehouse, Reformation, and most recently, ASOS.

How does Hirestreet work?

Renting occasionwear from Hirestreet can be done for as little as £20 for five days, with the website offering tempting deals such as two-for-£35 and three-for-£50. Their latest collaboration with ASOS sees the evergrowing collection include over 180 styles focused on women’s occasionwear dressing - many of which are from this season.

Once you've chosen your outfit, selected your size and picked your rental period, your clothes will arrive to your door. After you've worn it , the only thing you need to do is use the pre-paid returns label and drop it off before midday on your collection day - Hirestreet takes care of the rest. All items are professionally cleaned at their warehouse, and you're even protected against Accidental Damage Cover to insure against repairable damages.

HELLO! took Hirestreet for a test drive when the team glammed up for a glittering awards ceremony. The dress code? Black tie. The brief? Rent our occasionwear from Hirestreet. Here's what we thought of the process.

"I loved the experience - there was a great choice of outfits. My gown was beautiful, and the fact that this included dry cleaning was a big win! Renting is so much more sustainable than buying new and it worked out cheaper as well. Would highly recommend." Sharnaz Shadid - Deputy Online Editor

What Sharnaz wore: Keepsake The Label Navy Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress

"This was my first ever rental and I am so glad I gave it a try. For certain work events I usually just raid my own wardrobe and rewear looks that have certainly gone out of fashion, but I made an effort this time and rented a gorgeous gown that fitted me like a glove and received a lot of compliments on the night. Even better was how easy it was to return it the following morning, totally hassle-free! I will definitely be using it again." Andrea Caamano - Website Editor

What Andrea wore: Oasis Lace Tiered Strappy Midi Dress

"Sadly, the blue satin dress I ordered did not fit me... at all. Luckily I had a backup option in my wardrobe! The outfit was easy to return, and you get a rental credit to use for your next order. I would advise ordering in plenty of time if, like me, you often find yourself in between sizes." Kate Thomas - Lifestyle Managing Editor

What Kate wore: ASOS Design Off Shoulder Bardot Boned Tuck Midi Dress In Structured Satin Teal

"For a long time I've felt keen to trial rental fashion but I've always been put off by the cost. While I completely appreciate hiring a look is often a fraction of the retail price, spending upwards of £80 to hire a dress for a weekend has never been justifiable for me. I love that Hirestreet offers accessible options and rental deals to make sustainable fashion achievable for so many people.

"After struggling to find an outfit for a black tie event, I hired Warehouse's premium bustier tailored jumpsuit for £20 and adored the fit, look and feel of the piece. I received multiple compliments and didn't have the guilt of turning to fast fashion for a last-minute panic buy." Georgia Brown - Lifestyle Writer

What Georgia wore: Warehouse Taupe Premium Bustier Tailored Jumpsuit

Why you should trust us

As members of the HELLO! Online team, most of us live and breathe fashion. Or at the very least we're experts on the latest fashion trends and we're browsing photos of celebrities wearing the latest styles on the red carpet on a daily basis. But we're also real people who don't necessarily want to blow a whole month's rent on one outfit. Sustainability is also important to us. With that in mind, we tested Hirestreet with the understanding that we would be totally honest about our experiences using the service.