These are the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals we’ve found

As the skincare and beauty obsessive I am, I’ve realised over the last few years that Amazon Prime Day is a beauty lover’s dream, because it’s jam-packed with incredible beauty deals. It isn’t all about smart doorbells and air fryers, you know! And I’ll admit, I often overlook Amazon as somewhere to shop the beauty bits and bobs I need but since writing about Amazon Prime Day here at HELLO!, I’ve come to realise that it really is a brilliant source of not just those household named beauty products, but cult make-up, skincare, beauty and bodycare too.

With Amazon Prime Day ending July 12, there’s still time to shop the best beauty deals.

What beauty deals are on offer during Prime Day 2023?

In the 2023 Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll find big savings on premium beauty products from brands such as ELEMIS, Elizabeth Arden and Olay, plus haircare by Redken, Aussie and Shea Moisture. There’s also massive deals on beauty tech, like IPL hair removal machines, hairdryers, UV nail lamps and plenty more along with make-up, fragrances….it’s impressive.

The best beauty deals during Prime Day 2023

Wondering where to start to grab the best beauty bargains? Take a look at our favourites...

CORSX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Gel I couldn’t believe the price of this cult skincare! For just over £10, you can try the skin product that’s getting a lot of press thanks to its famous fan Emily Ratajkowski, who praised the gel for repairing her stressed skin. Having tried it myself, I can concur it’s pretty good stuff, the sort of skincare you want on hand incase of a bad skin day. It feels so smooth and cool to the skin and leaves it looking glass-like. Over time, the product is said to help heal breakouts, irritation and dry patches. £11.90 (WAS £21.99) at Amazon

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Those in the know always fall back on ELEMIS’ bestselling cleansing balm as a great all-rounder for squeaky clean (but not stripped) skin. I’ve used it on and off over the years and do find it a brilliant one to have in my arsenal for those days I want a deeper clean. The gel to cream balm smells like a spa, and post-use, skin is a-glow.

£18.99 (WAS £28) at Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream A quick poll of the HELLO! team and this was the one thing everyone said they buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It’s an all-rounder, multi-tasking wonder that I personally use as a lip balm and for dry patches, and also as a highlighter on my cheekbones. Worth snapping one up for your handbag at this price.

£13.36 (WAS £28) at Amazon

ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray This lavender-infused sleep spray wins all the awards for helping people drift off to sleep, and I definitely haven’t seen it so affordable as this. If you struggle to nod off, spray a few drops on your pillow, inhale and fingers crossed, you’ll be asleep in no time.

£13.30 (WAS £21) at Amazon

Garnier Natural Bronzer Self Tan Drops Mrs Hinch is a big fan of these tanning drops, giving them ten out of ten on her Insta Stories for creating a glowing complexion. The drops can be used alone, or mixed with moisturiser for a natural glow. You can build your tan up with them too, and customers report they’re streak-free – which is what we like!

£9.47 (WAS £15) at Amazon

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner I was recommended this brand by a celebrity hair stylist a few years ago and I’ve never looked back. It not only smells incredible, but over time, made my hair stronger and in great condition – plus the formula is vegan, and didn't fade my hair colour either. I have converted my sister and a few friends onto the brand, it's that good. This bundle is a brilliant price, and there’s other types to choose from too including hydrating and smoothing.

£30.04 (WAS £51.60) at Amazon

LED Face Mask LED face masks are becoming so popular that many retailers can’t keep them in stock. Since they’re quite expensive, it’s a great time to bag one – this one garnered over 140 four-star plus reviews, so it’s a brilliant entry point into the world of at-home LED masks. I haven't tried this exact model, but have a similar one at home that has really improved the overall tone of my skin.

£111.99 (WAS £139.99) at Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Mascara HELLO!’s Senior Shopping Writer Hollie Brotherton swears by this mascara and says she won’t use anything else. “This mascara is amazing for lengthening and curling my lashes, and it's so easy to remove. After using much more expensive mascaras for years, I'm now buying this on repeat.” This price is for two tubes, which is a steal. £17.99 (WAS £23.98) at Amazon

Prai Upper Arm Firming Crème I’m always on the hunt for a new firming cream and since upper arms are some of the hardest to tone through exercise alone, I’m trying this Prai firming body cream that’s specifically designed to target upper arms.

£15.04 (WAS £21.99) at Amazon

