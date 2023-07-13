GMB's Laura Tobin's Barbie-inspired M&S shoes are incredible - shop now

The Good Morning Britain star stunned on Tuesday as she posed in a Barbie-inspired pink ensemble, with a pastel-pink Weekday jumper and a pair of Karen Millen cigarette trousers. Laura rounded off the gorgeous look with her new M&S heels – and fans are absolutely loving the look.
Laura looked stunning in the pink ensemble
The Marks & Spencer court shoes feature a pointed toe and a buckled ankle strap, finished with the prettiest sparkling bow. The elegant pink shoes also come in black, and we think they'd make the perfect occasion shoe for all year round.
ITV stylist Debbie Harper showed off Laura's latest look on Instagram, as the ITV meteorologist posed for the camera in a life-size Barbie box in celebration of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which is set to be released next week.
Fans were quick to comment on the glamorous pink look, and one follower wrote: "Omg this is amazing!" Whilst another added: "Love this."
A third Instagram user penned: "Gorgeous shoes!"
The 41-year-old completed the look with a pair of 'Barbie' drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace, styling her brunette hair in a voluminous straight style.
And Laura wasn't the only one channeling Barbie on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway also looked stunning in her pink French Connection suit, whilst Charlotte Hawkins stunned viewers in a pink Coast dress with a lace floral finish.
Dont walk, run to pick up Laura's new M&S shoes before they sell out!
Feeling inspired? Shop more hot pink pieces
The hot pink midi dress
Made from silk with a fitted bodice and flattering wrap skirt, Reformation's Marguerite midi in hot pink is exactly what we want to wear to a wedding or summer party this season.
The hot pink maxi dress
For more formal occasions, we're obsessed with the hot pink ruffle maxi dress from Pretty Lavish. Pair with barely-there heels and minimal accessories.
The hot pink platform heels
The hot pink Valentino-lookalike heels of our dreams come courtesy of ASOS - and they're selling fast. Go for a tonal all-pink outfit or pair with an LBD for maximum impact.
The hot pink bodysuit
Figure-flattering and totally seamless, we're eyeing up Skim's bodysuit to wear with wide-leg jeans and heels. It's designed to suit all shapes and sizes.
The hot pink jumpsuit
This hot pink jumpsuit from Nobody's Child features statement sleeves, open-back detail and a cool wide-leg cut - plus it's on sale.
The hot pink blazer
H&Ms tailored hot pink blazer comes in an oversized long-line fit to add instant cool to any outfit.
The hot pink shirt
Denim shorts with an oversized shirt is a go-to every summer. Add some colour to your usual outfit with this piece from Frankie Shop.
The hot pink shorts
We love Mango's hot pink shorts styled with an equally colourful cropped knit this season. Wear them on holiday or to your next festival.
The hot pink mini dress
Nadine Merabi's hot pink mini dress features all-over pearlised sequin embellishments with structured shoulders and a chic high neck. The perfect party dress.
The hot pink trousers
& Other Stories' hot pink tailored trousers feature a high-rise waist, functional pockets and a straight silhouette. We'd pair them with a white tee or shirt and metallic heels or trainers.
The hot pink bikini
New Look's hot pink bikini gets five-star reviews for its high quality fabric and flattering fit. It's the perfect piece to pair with a white linen shirt.