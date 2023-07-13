GMB's Laura Tobin's Barbie-inspired M&S shoes are incredible - shop now

The Good Morning Britain star channeled Barbie with her latest look

Barbiecore is everywhere right now, from hot pink dresses to stylish pink two-pieces, and Laura Tobin just got behind the trend with her must-see Marks & Spencer shoes.

The Good Morning Britain star stunned on Tuesday as she posed in a Barbie-inspired pink ensemble, with a pastel-pink Weekday jumper and a pair of Karen Millen cigarette trousers. Laura rounded off the gorgeous look with her new M&S heels – and fans are absolutely loving the look.

© Instagram Laura looked stunning in the pink ensemble

The Marks & Spencer court shoes feature a pointed toe and a buckled ankle strap, finished with the prettiest sparkling bow. The elegant pink shoes also come in black, and we think they'd make the perfect occasion shoe for all year round.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper showed off Laura's latest look on Instagram, as the ITV meteorologist posed for the camera in a life-size Barbie box in celebration of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, which is set to be released next week.

Fans were quick to comment on the glamorous pink look, and one follower wrote: "Omg this is amazing!" Whilst another added: "Love this."

A third Instagram user penned: "Gorgeous shoes!"

The 41-year-old completed the look with a pair of 'Barbie' drop earrings and a silver pendant necklace, styling her brunette hair in a voluminous straight style.

And Laura wasn't the only one channeling Barbie on Good Morning Britain. Kate Garraway also looked stunning in her pink French Connection suit, whilst Charlotte Hawkins stunned viewers in a pink Coast dress with a lace floral finish.

Dont walk, run to pick up Laura's new M&S shoes before they sell out!

