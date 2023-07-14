Mrs Hinch shows off her new Amazon lunchbox - I have one too and you’re going to want it

I love it when Mrs Hinch shows off one of her Amazon buys - especially when it’s something I have too! That’s exactly what happened this week when she demonstrated her new lunchbox on her Instagram stories. She’s seriously chuffed with it, but I have the upgraded version which is even better.

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - filmed herself loading various different foodstuffs into the three levels of the lunch box and clipping it together. “When you never knew you needed a lunch box in your life, ” she captioned the video. In the next story, she proclaimed: “Amazon of course” as she shared a screen-shot of the product’s page in the online shopping store.

Mrs Hinch shows off her incredible new lunchbox

Her exact model has gone up in price by £1 since she posted about it, and some of the colourways are close to selling out. This often happens, call it the ‘Hinch Effect’ if you like - and the cleanfluencer has even said she won’t post direct links anymore in an attempt to stop sellers from hiking up their prices when she shines the spotlight on them.

Before you rush to click and add to basket, however, I advise you to wait, and check out the upgraded version (below) instead. This is the one I own and the biggest advantage is that the clips are super sturdy - and they haven’t broken yet after several months of use (a common gripe with Mrs Hinch’s version if you take a look in the reviews section).

I’ve been a fan of bento lunch boxes in general for several years. It’s so convenient being able to have different food compartments for each section, and if they’re good - as this one is, they don’t leak at all.

Kissta Bento Lunch Box

This one is made from high-quality material and it's microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe (just make sure you take off the lid before you put it in the microwave - and you should hand wash the lid.

Plus you get a fork and a spoon, which is ideal for the office. The stackable design means it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your bag either, which is a great plus point. The portion sizes are decent, so you won’t go hungry either!

It scores a respectable 4.5 out of five stars at Amazon, with reviewers giving it the thumbs up across the board for being well made, good value, easy to clean and sturdy. We have to agree!

