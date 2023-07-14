Princess Charlotte looks so stylish in striped dress and trainers - shop the look

Princess Charlotte was pictured at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire on Friday, and we almost did a double take - she looked so grown up.

The eight-year-old royal joined her parents Prince William and Princess Kate and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to attend the world's largest military air show, which is held annually in July.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate at the Royal International Air Tattoo

Charlotte was wearing a Rachel Riley Breton striped dress with a cosy white Reiss cardigan and a pair of navy canvas trainers by Trotters.

We’ve seen her in the same dress several times before, and while it initially sold out instantly, it’s since been restocked and you can now shop it online for £39. The trending piece comes in a midi length with a cute Peter Pan collar.

The Reiss cardi is sadly no longer available, but we’ve found a very similar style for just £12 at John Lewis. Made from a warm wool blend, it features a fuss-free button down front, elasticated cuffs and ribbed detailing at the neckline, cuffs, and hem.

Also available at John Lewis are Princess Charlotte’s exact Trotters trainers. The navy canvas plimsolls are sustainably made with a 100% cotton upper and a 100% natural rubber sole. They’re made from premium materials designed to really last and come elasticated so they’re super easy to take on and off.

Retailing at £28, they’re still available in all sizes and also come in several other shades, from olive green to bright pink.

Charlotte looked adorable completing the look with her hair worn in two french plaits, while mum Kate nailed off-duty chic in a pinstripe blazer by Blaze Milano, belted trousers and suede pointed ballet flats by Emmy London. Her hair was styled in the perfect blow-dry despite the rain.

