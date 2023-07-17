Frankie Bridge channels Barbie in figure-hugging metallic pink skirt alongside her sister - shop the look

Frankie Bridge curated one of our favourite edits ever on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a collection of Barbie-inspired looks with her followers.
Celebrating the imminent release of the Barbie movie, Frankie was joined by her sister Tor in the selfies, wearing all-pink outfits from ASOS, Abercrombie, Nadine Merabi and more.
Our favourite piece? Frankie’s amazing metallic pink skirt by Amy Lynn, the same brand that released the sell-out silver trousers earlier this year. Available at ASOS, the midi skirt features a high-rise, slim-fit cut with a sexy front split and retails for £60.
Frankie Bridge wears an Amy Lynn metallic pink midi skirt
Frankie styled hers to perfection with a white poplin shirt with corsage detail from River Island and a pair of silver open-toe stilettos from Pretty Little Thing.
If you love all things pink but want to wear it in a way that's a little more subtle, the TV star also showed off a crystal-embellished bag and we’re obsessed.
The Barbie-esque shoulder bag is made from a satin material and could be styled with everything from an all-pink ensemble to jeans and a white tee. It’s still available to shop at River Island for £35 but we predict a sell out.
Looking for a party outfit or something more formal? Frankie and Tor also shared a photo in a stunning ASOS maxi dress with an ethereal floaty fit and playful cut-out detail, and Nadine Merabi’s incredible iridescent pink Tiffany jumpsuit.
Frankie Bridge wears Nadine Merabi and her sister Tor wears ASOS
Available to shop for £60 and £395, each would make a perfect statement outfit depending on the occasion.
Frankie completed the edit with several pairs of Pretty Little Thing stilettos from slip-on pointed perspex heels to baby pink mules and you can shop both for less than £25.
Get the Barbie look with more of our favourite hot pink pieces…
The hot pink midi dress
Made from silk with a fitted bodice and flattering wrap skirt, Reformation's Marguerite midi in hot pink is exactly what we want to wear to a wedding or summer party this season.
The hot pink maxi dress
For more formal occasions, we're obsessed with the hot pink ruffle maxi dress from Pretty Lavish. Pair with barely-there heels and minimal accessories.
The hot pink platform heels
The hot pink Valentino-lookalike heels of our dreams come courtesy of ASOS - and they're selling fast. Go for a tonal all-pink outfit or pair with an LBD for maximum impact.
The hot pink bodysuit
Figure-flattering and totally seamless, we're eyeing up Skim's bodysuit to wear with wide-leg jeans and heels. It's designed to suit all shapes and sizes.
The hot pink jumpsuit
This hot pink jumpsuit from Nobody's Child features statement sleeves, open-back detail and a cool wide-leg cut - plus it's on sale.
The hot pink blazer
H&Ms tailored hot pink blazer comes in an oversized long-line fit to add instant cool to any outfit.
The hot pink shirt
Denim shorts with an oversized shirt is a go-to every summer. Add some colour to your usual outfit with this piece from Frankie Shop.
The hot pink shorts
We love Mango's hot pink shorts styled with an equally colourful cropped knit this season. Wear them on holiday or to your next festival.
The hot pink mini dress
Nadine Merabi's hot pink mini dress features all-over pearlised sequin embellishments with structured shoulders and a chic high neck. The perfect party dress.
The hot pink trousers
& Other Stories' hot pink tailored trousers feature a high-rise waist, functional pockets and a straight silhouette. We'd pair them with a white tee or shirt and metallic heels or trainers.
The hot pink bikini
New Look's hot pink bikini gets five-star reviews for its high quality fabric and flattering fit. It's the perfect piece to pair with a white linen shirt.
