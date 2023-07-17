Frankie Bridge channels Barbie in figure-hugging metallic pink skirt alongside her sister - shop the look

Frankie Bridge curated one of our favourite edits ever on her Instagram on Sunday, sharing a collection of Barbie-inspired looks with her followers.

Celebrating the imminent release of the Barbie movie, Frankie was joined by her sister Tor in the selfies, wearing all-pink outfits from ASOS, Abercrombie, Nadine Merabi and more.

Our favourite piece? Frankie’s amazing metallic pink skirt by Amy Lynn, the same brand that released the sell-out silver trousers earlier this year. Available at ASOS, the midi skirt features a high-rise, slim-fit cut with a sexy front split and retails for £60.

Frankie Bridge wears an Amy Lynn metallic pink midi skirt

Frankie styled hers to perfection with a white poplin shirt with corsage detail from River Island and a pair of silver open-toe stilettos from Pretty Little Thing.

If you love all things pink but want to wear it in a way that's a little more subtle, the TV star also showed off a crystal-embellished bag and we’re obsessed.

The Barbie-esque shoulder bag is made from a satin material and could be styled with everything from an all-pink ensemble to jeans and a white tee. It’s still available to shop at River Island for £35 but we predict a sell out.

Looking for a party outfit or something more formal? Frankie and Tor also shared a photo in a stunning ASOS maxi dress with an ethereal floaty fit and playful cut-out detail, and Nadine Merabi’s incredible iridescent pink Tiffany jumpsuit.

Frankie Bridge wears Nadine Merabi and her sister Tor wears ASOS

Available to shop for £60 and £395, each would make a perfect statement outfit depending on the occasion.

Frankie completed the edit with several pairs of Pretty Little Thing stilettos from slip-on pointed perspex heels to baby pink mules and you can shop both for less than £25.

Get the Barbie look with more of our favourite hot pink pieces…

