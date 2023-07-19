GMB's Laura Tobin has found the perfect M&S floral dress for summer – and it's £25

Laura Tobin has upped the ante recently with her stylish outfits – and the Good Morning Britain star looked incredible on Wednesday in the dreamiest Marks & Spencer floral dress.

The ITV meteorologist looked blooming lovely in the skater mini dress, which featured feminine shirred sleeves and a colourful floral print. The flattering frock is still available to shop at M&S for £25, but if you love it you'll need to hurry, as the summer dress has already sold out in select sizes.

© Instagram Laura teamed the M&S dress with a pair of red stiletto heels

The skater dress features a loose fit, cinching at the waist with soft pleats to create a flattering silhouette. Perfect for dressing up or down, we recommend styling the look with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for an effortless daywear look, or opt for gold strappy sandals for an effortless summer ensemble.

Floral dresses are a trend that will never go out of style, and Laura's £25 mini dress has received glowing reviews from M&S shoppers, describing the style as "easy to wear and true to size" and "perfect for every day."

ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to Instagram to show off Laura's latest look, and the mother-of-one looked as glamorous as ever as she posed for the camera. The celebrity stylist captioned the post: "We knew she liked the dress but we didn’t know she liked it this much!!!!"

Fans wasted no time having their say on Laura's summertime look, and one follower wrote: "Strike a pose." Whilst another added: "Work it girl."

It's not the first time that Laura has had ITV viewers rushing to M&S to emulate her style. Just last week, the 41-year-old channelled Barbie wearing the prettiest hot pink heels, and they're still available to shop.

The M&S dress is also available in blue, khaki and green, with petite, regular and long styles in sizes 8-24. Laura's colourful number is selling out fast though, so you'll need to snap it up before it sells out.

