Princess Beatrice stuns in dreamy floral mini dress - and it's now in the sale with 50% off

The beautiful dress worn by Princess Beatrice is available at ME+EM

Princess Beatrice stepped out looking stunning in a vibrant floral mini dress to celebrate Carlo Agostinelli’s birthday in Mayfair on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old niece of King Charles III was pictured arriving with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Oswald’s, a private members’ club frequented by the royals.

Love her dress as much as we do? You can shop it for yourself at ME+EM, and it’s just dropped in the sale with 50% off.

With a painterly finish, the brand’s bespoke Watercolour Floral print is beautiful for summer and is framed by contrasting white trims.

The mini dress is cut in a very flattering voluminous swing shape with short sleeves which have elasticated shirred cuffs for comfort. Practical as well as pretty, it features a tie waist belt, a centre-front zip and even includes two pockets.

Retailing for £275, it’s now on sale with 50% off at £137.50 and is still available in sizes 8-14.

ME+EM is a premium high street label famed for its contemporary yet timeless designs. It’s also a favourite of the Princess of Wales who has been spotted in several pieces, from a colourblock pink midi dress to a chic frill collar blouse.

© Getty Princess Kate wears ME+EM's Silk Colour Block Dress

Princess Beatrice styled the dress with a raffia bag by Anya Hindmarch monogrammed with her initials and a pair of hot pink crystal-embellished heels from Stradivarius (which she swapped for a pair of Chanel ballets flats to arrive at and leave the venue). She wore her hair in soft waves and completed the look with fresh-faced, glowy makeup.

We love the mini dress worn with trending ballet flats like Beatrice, but the versatile piece would equally suit strappy sandals or even ankle boots as we move into the autumn months. Toughen it up with an oversized leather jacket or add a trench coat for a more formal summer evening.