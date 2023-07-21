Lioness Alex Greenwood will make you want Marks & Spencer’s stylish bomber jacket - see photos

The Women’s World Cup kicks off this week, and as the official tailor of the England Football Team, Marks & Spencer has launched a new womenswear collection. Credit cards at the ready - because we’re obsessed with everything.

The edit is full of versatile pieces that can be effortlessly mixed and matched, from trending tailored waistcoats to satin shirts, straight-leg trousers and stylish bomber jackets.



The Lionesses wear M&S

Timeless yet modern, the designs have been modelled by the team themselves, like this smart take on a classic bomber jacket worn by Alex Greenwood. The England defender paired it perfectly with the ribbed top and white pleated wide-leg trousers for those days you want to look put together but still feel comfortable.

Also in the M&S collection is this sleek white suit. Available in both ivory and navy, it combines the a crisply cut tailored blazer and the zip detail straight-leg trousers. Ideal for the office, you could also mix and match with pieces already in your wardrobe, like wide-leg jeans, for a more off-duty ensemble.

The sleek satin shirt has definitely made it on to our shopping lists, but our favourite piece has to be the tailored waistcoat. The trending style is everywhere right now - as seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski - and this one is fully-lined with a refined fit and neat button fastenings. We’d wear it with the high-waisted tailored shorts for a stunning summer suiting look.

Prices start at just £20 and everything is available in an inclusive size range of 6-24. Shop the full collection here.