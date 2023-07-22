Frankie Bridge's must-see polka dot midi dress is on sale - and it's £25

Frankie's Barbie-pink midi dress is 20% off in the sale

Pink dresses are absolutely everywhere right now, and if you want to hop on the Barbiecore trend you're in luck – and Frankie Bridge's stunning printed midi dress just dropped in the sale.

The Loose Women panellist showed off her New Look polka dot pink dress as part of her #FrankiesFaves last month, and it was an instant hit with fans. Now, the printed frock has been reduced to £25 in the sale – but it's already selling fast.

The abstract polka dot print dress features a sweetheart neckline with delicate frill detailing, finished with a tied back to enhance the silhouette. The flattering split hem elevates the look, and the gorgeous red and pink colourway is perfect for brightening up any summer wardrobe.

We recommend styling the versatile midi with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for an effortlessly stylish daywear look, or opt for white strappy heels or sandals for a glam day-to-night summer ensemble.

© Instagram Frankie looked so pretty in pink

Frankie shared the discounted New Look number with her Instagram followers as part of her #FrankiesFaves, where the star showcases her top fashion picks of the week. The former The Saturdays singer looked absolutely stunning in the slinky midi, captioning the photo: "Love the frill detailing at the top. I'd probably pair with some white sandals."

Fans were quick to share their love for the carousel of photos, with one follower writing: "Love all these outfits! Doesn't she look gorgeous?" While another chimed in: "Absolutely love your style."

A third added: "Every single outfit is fab."

We're expecting Frankie's flirty pink dress to sell out fast, so if you love it you'll need to hurry!

Feeling inspired? Shop more pink dresses

Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail. Wear it for a summer wedding with barely-there strappy heels or colour clashing platforms, depending on your style.

£85 at Nobody's Child

M&S Floral Jacquard Pink Dress Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink jacquard dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, it has a modern square neckline, subtle tiered skirt and feminine tie-back detailing.

£55 at M&S

River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress Lightweight and breezy, linen is the perfect fabric to wear this summer. River Island's hot pink mini dress features a flirty halterneck and is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece for holidays or UK heatwaves. Style it with chunky sandals.

£40 at River Island

Zara BARBIE™ Draped Pink Dress How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara? £99.99 at Zara

ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress A wrap dress is always so flattering. This one from ASOS falls to a midi cut and features long flared sleeves and a thigh-high split.

£48 at ASOS

Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit, making it a surprisingly hardworking piece for your new season wardrobe. With its sheer detail and maxi length, it's so elegant.

£48 at New Look

Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress For a lightweight, easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango. We love it styled with perspex heels. £49.99 at Mango

Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation. We love it styled with equally bright accessories.

£335 at Reformation

Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric. Dress it up with barely-there heels or wear it with slip-ons at the beach bar. £267 at Net-a-Porter

Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress For a daytime maxi, this linen kaftan-inspired dress from Boden is practical and pretty. It has a relaxed fit, elasticated waist and two side pockets. £98 at Boden

& Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress & Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. £65 at & Other Stories

NOW SHOP

Frankie Bridge's slinky satin maxi dress is 40% off in the sale - shop it

Frankie Bridge's £12 new hair tool is a game changer for heatless curls

Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in the most figure-flattering striped crochet dress

