Nordstrom has Princess Kate's favorite jewelry for up to 60% off including her go-to earrings

As one of HELLO!'s Princess Kate style watchers, I've been keeping an eye on her favorite brands in Nordstrom's big anniversary sale. And if you’re looking for some royal-inspired jewelry to add to your collection, I have some great news for you.

Not only are two of Princess Kate's most affordable go-to jewelry brands – Missoma and Monica Vinader – included in the Nordstrom sale for up to 60% off, but I even spotted her exact earrings on sale!

MONICA VINADER Siren Bezel Set Drop Earrings

KATE'S EARRINGS: $114.99 (WAS $175)

Princess Kate has worn her Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings at least 10 times to events from royal engagements to casual appearances. Kate's chic earrings are in green onyx, but are also available in other colors, too.

I've searched all the Nordstrom deals and have spotted some fabulous jewelry discounts that Princess Kate style fans will not be able to resist - so be sure to shop them before the Kate Effect kicks in and they sell out!

Princess Kate-inspired picks in Nordstrom's Monica Vinader sale



Princess Kate is a major fan of Monica Vinader, and the modern classics she wears become instant sell-outs. If you love her 'Siren' earrings, you'll want to take a look at these great looks by the brand.

The Princess has loved Monica Vinader jewelry for years. Above she wears pieces from the 'Riva' collection, left, and 'Siren' line

In 2022, Princess Kate wore a $180 Monica Vinader 'Nura' cultured pearl necklace.

Princess Kate wearing the $180 'Nura' pearl necklace

I tracked down the pearl earrings from the Nura line in the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for just $115!

MONICA VINADER Nura Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings $114.99 (WAS $175)

The Princess has also long been a fan of both the sea-inspired Siren collection and Riva line, with its signature diamonds set in 18ct gold vermeil.

MONICA VINADER Riva Kite Adjustable Diamond Bracelet $199.99 (WAS $295)

From the Kate-approved Riva line, this Riva Kite adjustable bracelet is one of the most-rated at Nordstrom. And through August 6 you can get $100 off the handcrafted silver piece, which features 16 pavé diamonds on a kite-shaped charm.

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on [Princess Kate]," designer Monica exclusively told HELLO!.

Princess Kate-inspired picks in Nordstrom's Missoma sale



Princess Kate has worn jewelry by Missoma for both daytime and evening occasions

The trendsetting Princess has been known to wear quite a few pieces from Missoma, a British brand which designs its pieces in-house in its London-based Notting Hill HQ - and one which is rarely on sale! Among Kate’s favorites are her $90 earrings from the Molten line, which are sold out at Nordstrom but available on the Missoma site.



In the meantime, I found these super cute Princess Kate-worthy pavé earrings for 40% off. Made from recycled sterling silver and recycled 18k-gold plate, the cubic zirconia-studded earrings are as versatile as Kate’s and could be worn with anything from jeans to a more formal gown or LBD.

MISSOMA Axiom Chain Necklace

$92.80 (WAS $232)

Kate is known to wear simple chain necklaces, often adding charms featuring her kids' initials, and the Axiom Chain Necklace is the perfect not-so-basic classic to copy the look.

We love that the Princess of Wales wears more affordable jewelry brands along with her luxury pieces, like her gorgeous sapphire jewelry.

“Princess Kate switches between affordable jewelry, expensive jewelry, family heirlooms and vintage," says HELLO! Online's Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. "In the same way that her wardrobe is a carefully curated high-low mix, her jewelry box is exactly the same. This makes her instantly appear more accessible and more 'real', and when she wears Princess-worthy budget jewelry, the brand will instantly sell out. That’s the 'Kate Effect' for you."

And if you want to shop the best deals on Princess Kate's favorite jewelry at Nordstrom, I recommend checking out the sale ASAP!