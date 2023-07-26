I'm a pro at shopping in Marks & Spencer and these 11 new-season buys look like they're designer

The headline of this article sounds pretty smug doesn't it? But honestly, I just have a skill in finding gems on the Marks & Spencer website or when I go for a browse in-store. It might be because I've worked in the fashion industry for 15+ years - you just become in-tune with the hero pieces that are being sold, and you get to see previews before everyone else. Sometimes it's as simple as how the item is photographed. For example, there are certain models you know some brands save for the best items. Or, it might also be because I shop for a living on HELLO! and our readers just love perusing the latest new-in pieces at M&S - join the club!
The biggest reason is probably because I love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and I have done for the past ten years or so. I remember when I worked at Elle Magazine and the M&S flagship store was close by so I'd always be having a little browse on my lunch hour. The brand is so strong right now - and celebrities agree. Vogue Williams – a brand ambassador for M&S – is always modelling her latest style buy, and Holly Willoughby, another brand ambassador, is the Queen of picking out gems when the new season drops. I predict she'll be announcing her new favourites any day now...
But let's talk about the new season, shall we? I know it seems wrong. Most of us haven't worn out summer clothes still, but it's the perfect time to purchase a few transitional pieces to seamlessly move into autumn. For example, the white denim midi skirt features in this, and that's still quite summery. Wear now with slip-on sandals (when it's not raining of course) but team with a pair of boots when it gets a bit chilly closer to autumn.
How I chose the best new-season M&S buys for autumn
- Wow factor: What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season.
- Versatility: I steered away from the super wintery buys, all of these pieces can be added to your summer wardrobe with ease. In fact, they can all be mixed and matched.
- Style: I wanted to choose stylish buys only. Like I said, I have spidey-senses when I look on M&S, so I just went with my gut.
Best new-season buys for autumn
M&S Denim Mini Skirt
Editor's Note
I am on the hunt for the perfect midi skirt - they're everywhere right now and so on trend - but I can't seem to find out that has the comfort factor. This one might just be THE skirt thanks to the stretchy Lyocell™ denim.
Perfect For
Trips to the office if you work in a creative industry, or alternatively it would be ideal for a trip to the pub over the weekend. White can be dangerous though, so stay away from the red wine.
Hurry up sun! This on-trend midi length denim skirt with a front split will be your most-worn piece mark our words.
M&S Satin Cowl Neck Cami Top
Editor's Note
Cowl necklines are making a real comeback with the style squads on Instagram. It doesn't look like the straps are customisable so that's something to be aware of.
Perfect For
Date night with your love. A comfy camisole teamed with wide-leg trousers or a pair of jeans, or even matched with a co-ord of your choice. It's a little bit sexy so it'll be a hit.
This smooth satin cami top is the perfect way to style up a boring outfit, and the cowl-neck design makes it feel on-trend.
M&S Striped Top
Editor's Note
Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the magenta for something a little different to the usual.
Perfect For
Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe.
Available in magenta and navy, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton.
M&S Beaten Hair Claw
Editor's Note
I am obsessed with hair claws, I couldn't tell you how many I own and this might just well be one more to add to my collection. I just love the beaten up vibes to it - very cool.
Perfect For
A half-and-half up-do. Preferably keep your hair tousled and relaxed.
This would be a great accessory to wear with any of the other pieces in this edit, it'll just add the finishing touch to a look.
M&S Floral Jacquard Maxi Slip Skirt
Editor's Note
Ooh, the Autograph collection is bringing its A-game with this orange maxi slip skirt - very on trend. And in the perfect shade of orange, too.
Perfect For
Brunch with the girlies, or if you want to tone it down you could team with a pair of white trainers.
A jacquard slip skirt needs to be on your new season wish list. It's designed with a mid-rise waist, a flattering maxi length and a subtle all-over floral print.
M&S Silver Tone Oval Mini Hoop Earrings
Editor's Note
I'm in my silver era right now so these earrings would be perfect in my jewellery box.
Perfect For
Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your silver earrings do all the talking.
Silver jewellery is having a real moment right now and these oval-shaped Marks & Spencer earrings are absolutely on the money.
M&S Printed Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress
Editor's Note
I love a print, and while that's not always the cool-girl way, I appreciate a printed midaxi dress and you can't deny that this one isn't gorgeous.
Perfect For
Trips to the office if you work in a more corporate environment - add a blazer and a pair of court shoes and you're good to go. Would also look lovely for a dinner reservation.
What do we love about this dress? The skirt features godets for plenty of breezy movement. If you prefer bright shades, you can get your hands on a bright green version, too.
M&S Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt
Editor's Note
Oh I do love a slogan sweatshirt! I'm far from athletic and I don't live on the West Coast, but let's live in a land of make-believe shall we?!
Perfect For
Shopping and lunch with friends or heading out to meet one of your besties for a coffee. The vibe? Sporty and rich.
This regular fit sweatshirt is ideal for a day running errands or meeting with friends, and it's brushed on the inside for a super-soft feel.
M&S Leather Block Heel Square Toe Loafers
Editor's Note
Autumn's calling! And so is my Year 11 teacher to tell me my school shoes are too high. Honestly, these give me real flashbacks from the Dolcis shoes I used to wear to class, but I'm all for wearing them this time around - just not with a rolled-up school skirt.
Perfect For
Adding a little cool factor to a pair of jeans for dinner with friends.
These leather loafers are a timeless choice for all the occasions in your diary and when the new season beckons you'll be glad you bought them. They feature M&S' infamous Insolia® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure and increasing ankle stability.
M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Editor's Note
I love my trench coat, and I invested in a Burberry one (my favourite thing I own), but that doesn't stop me from appreciating this beauty from the Autograph collection - another showstopper.
Perfect For
Trips to the office, going shopping and just general life. The trench coat is ideal because you're not too hot and you're not too cold, it's a great transitional piece between seasons.
This light beige trench coat is designed in a regular fit, with added stretch for comfort and a detachable belt to cinch you in. I recommend tying the belt at the back like the Burberry way - makes it look far more cooler.
M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag
Editor's Note
I'm getting major Celine vibes with this beauty from Marks & Spencer. Adds to basket before TikTok sees it...
Perfect For
Wearing crossbody over your cool new-season wardrobe.
A faux leather cross-body bag with a difference. Inside the lined compartment you'll find a slip pouch and a zipped pocket to help organise your essentials.