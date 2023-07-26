I'm a pro at shopping in Marks & Spencer and these 11 new-season buys look like they're designer

Not to blow my own trumpet, but I can always find some gems in M&S...

The headline of this article sounds pretty smug doesn't it? But honestly, I just have a skill in finding gems on the Marks & Spencer website or when I go for a browse in-store. It might be because I've worked in the fashion industry for 15+ years - you just become in-tune with the hero pieces that are being sold, and you get to see previews before everyone else. Sometimes it's as simple as how the item is photographed. For example, there are certain models you know some brands save for the best items. Or, it might also be because I shop for a living on HELLO! and our readers just love perusing the latest new-in pieces at M&S - join the club!

The biggest reason is probably because I love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and I have done for the past ten years or so. I remember when I worked at Elle Magazine and the M&S flagship store was close by so I'd always be having a little browse on my lunch hour. The brand is so strong right now - and celebrities agree. Vogue Williams – a brand ambassador for M&S – is always modelling her latest style buy, and Holly Willoughby, another brand ambassador, is the Queen of picking out gems when the new season drops. I predict she'll be announcing her new favourites any day now...

But let's talk about the new season, shall we? I know it seems wrong. Most of us haven't worn out summer clothes still, but it's the perfect time to purchase a few transitional pieces to seamlessly move into autumn. For example, the white denim midi skirt features in this, and that's still quite summery. Wear now with slip-on sandals (when it's not raining of course) but team with a pair of boots when it gets a bit chilly closer to autumn.

How I chose the best new-season M&S buys for autumn

Wow factor: What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season.

What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season. Versatility: I steered away from the super wintery buys, all of these pieces can be added to your summer wardrobe with ease. In fact, they can all be mixed and matched.

I steered away from the super wintery buys, all of these pieces can be added to your summer wardrobe with ease. In fact, they can all be mixed and matched. Style: I wanted to choose stylish buys only. Like I said, I have spidey-senses when I look on M&S, so I just went with my gut.

Best new-season buys for autumn