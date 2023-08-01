Princess Kate's favorite brands are in the Nordstrom sale for up to 60% off

I'm a royal style expert and I've tracked down the best royal-approved Nordstrom sale buys from Princess Kate's top fashion brands

If you can't get enough of Princess Kate's style, you just HAVE to check out the Anniversary Sale deals at Nordstrom, with 60% off selected items across the site, including some of the Princess of Wales's favorite brands!

I've been shopping for a living for HELLO! for over three years, and have been writing about royal style for more than a decade, so knowing all about Princess Kate's wardrobe - from which brands she wears to how she styles them - is second nature to me. I've searched through thousands of deals in the big Nordstrom sale and have narrowed them down to spotlight only the brands that Kate loves and which pieces are the best to shop now, from summer-ready looks to key wardrobe staples to carry you into fall.

I can tell you that the Nordstrom sale is a definite must-shop for Princess Kate fans, with big discounts on Kate's top designers, from sporty pieces from Barbour and jewelry from Missoma and Monica Vinader, and surprisingly affordable royal brands like Topshop and Boden.

So if you love a great royal look (and a great big discount!), keep scrolling to see what Princess Kate brands are on sale at Nordstrom right now, and which pieces I recommend you shop before they sell out!

BARBOUR

Every British royal loves a good outdoor jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate has a trio of Barbour jackets in her wardrobe: the 'Defence', the ‘Edith’ and 'Longshore' styles. But there's a Barbour look for everyone, so plan ahead for cooler weather by grabbing one on sale right now.

MONICA VINADER

Monica Vinader is one Princess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – she has been spotted wearing the 'Siren' (above), 'Nura' and 'Riva' ranges - and the Nordstrom sale has statement pieces she'd love.

Princess Kate has worn these Siren drop earrings in Gold / Green Onyx at least ten times.

Siren Bezel Set Drop Earrings, $114.99 (WAS $175)

BODEN

British brand Boden is always front and center of Kate's closet. The Princess of Wales has worn the label's dresses, and loves a classic Boden blouse or cardigan, too.

TOPSHOP

Affordable brand Topshop is a fave of Kate, having worn it when pregnant with Prince George, on the royal tour to India, and to public engagements in the UK too.

TORY BURCH

Princess Kate often packs Tory Burch looks for her overseas engagements - we've seen her rock the American designer on trips from Belize to Bhutan.

MISSOMA

Like Monica Vinader, Missoma is another affordable jewelry brand that Kate often wears - in fact, you can buy her cute Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings ($115), which she's wearing above, directly from the Missoma site. Or, if you're looking for a great deal, snap up a Missoma look on sale at Nordstrom.

SWEATY BETTY

Princess Kate is a big fan of the activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

From dresses to handbags, Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton include Kate Spade New York in their wardrobes!

MICHAEL KORS

Michael Kors is another American designer in the British royal's wardrobe - she has worn the popular label to official engagements and even to drop off her kids at school.

REISS

Kate has been a fan of British brand Reiss for about ten years. In 2021 the Princess wore the label's 'Sophie' turteneck sweater to a royal engagement, and in 2023, she wore a pale blue Reiss blazer, above, following King Charles's coronation.

SOREL

A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates! Kate favors SOREL for her cold-weather footwear, and the brand makes year-round styles, too.

MAX MARA

The Princess of Wales joins some very famous celebrities on the roster of Max Mara fans, from Adele to Angelina Jolie.