Frankie Bridge's £35 Barbie-inspired handbag of dreams is going to sell out

It's no secret that Frankie Bridge has the wardrobe of dreams, from her slinky midi dresses to her bright summer pieces – but the star has proven that she also has the most amazing accessories as she showed off her incredible new bag.

The Loose Women panelist showcased her new River Island embellished shoulder bag as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves – and the sparkling arm candy is giving us major Barbie vibes.

© Instagram Frankie posed in the all-pink ensemble alongside her sister

The handbag features an adjustable shoulder strap with buckle detailing, a satin finish and delicate sparkle embellishments. It's available in pink and silver, but if you love it you'll want to add it to your basket soon, as we're expecting the £35 bag to sell out fast.

A sparkly bag is the perfect accessory for elevating an otherwise simple look, and it can immediately dress an outfit up from day to night.

The River Island accessory would look great teamed with a slinky midi dress and heels for date night, or style it with a blazer suit for a glam after-work drinks look.

Frankie took to Instagram earlier this month to share the bag with her followers as part of her Barbie-themed #FrankiesFaves, where the star modelled a selection of stylish pink pieces alongside her sister.

The 34-year-old captioned the post: "We couldn't let this moment pass, so this week's Frankie's faves we're in our Barbiecore era, because in case you haven't noticed, pink IS the moment. And as she's still here I dragged sister Barbie in too @mrstorcook lucky for you @waynebridge03 we didn't need a Ken."

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "OBSESSED". While another added: "Looove all of these!"

