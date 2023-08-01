Vogue Williams' £35 M&S scallop swimsuit is SO flattering for summer

Vogue Williams had fans rushing to M&S earlier this year to snap up her stylish everyday jeans, and the star has done it again as she showed off her new staple swimsuit for summer.

The podcaster showcased the Marks & Spencer swimsuit, which featured a flattering plunge neckline and a scallop trim, on Instagram. If you love it you're going to need to snap it up fast though, as the £35 one-piece has already sold out in select sizes.

Featuring padded cups and scallop detailing across the neckline and scoop back, the swimsuit is a versatile style for all body types. It's made with added stretch for comfort, with a chlorine-resistant fabric for long-lasting wear. The one-piece comes in black, red, white, blue and green with sizes ranging from 6-24.

Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor said: "Looking for a black swimsuit that's a little different, M&S' scalloped one-piece spoke to me and in the flesh, it didn't disappoint. With its flattering low-neck, it held me in in all the right places and made me feel ridiculously comfortable - the wide straps did their job marvellously - and I'd say it fits very true to size. It did the job for a week in Lanzarote (mainly sunbathing) and a week at Centre Parcs (running around after my 4-year-old in the splash park). Looked great worn with denim shorts and a shirt thrown over too."

Vogue took to Instagram to share a video of herself in her favourite M&S pieces, including her oversized white linen shirt that the 37-year-old wore over her swimsuit. Vogue captioned the post:

"I did a little Marks & Spencer haul just before we went away and got some gorge pieces."

Looking absolutely stunning in the black version of the swimwear, Vogue said: "I'm in another Marks & Spencer swimsuit, it's soo comfy and you can kind of wear it as a bodysuit as well."

If you want to shop Vogue's £35 swimsuit you'll need to snap it up fast. See you at the checkout!

