Mrs Hinch's favourite anti-aging concealer is less than £7 in the Amazon sale - hurry!

From her £5 face cleanser to her favourite tanning drops, Mrs Hinch has proven that she's just as talented at spotting a beauty bargain as she is at providing genius cleaning hacks. Now, the influencer has revealed the concealer that she swears by – and we're adding it to our basket immediately.

Sophie Hinchcliffe shared on her Instagram Stories her go-to concealer is the Maybelline Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer – and it's currently less than £7 in the sale.

The Maybelline concealer comes with a built-in cushioned sponge for easy application, blending easily onto the skin without creasing. The formula is enriched with goji berry and haloxyl which works to provide anti-aging effects, and the multi-use product can be used for covering dark circles and blemishes, as well as contouring.

Sharing a video of herself applying her go-to makeup, which included her favourite Maybelline Vinyl lipstick, the 33-year-old said: "I am yet to find a concealer to beat this. I use shade 01 Light, I'm sure lots of you already use this and I know and I know I've shared these on my Stories a few times but they are just the best.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch demonstrated how she applies her go-to Maybelline concealer

I love everything about it. I love the sponge applicator, I love the way it blends, I love the shade, I love the small price tag," she continued.

The Maybelline concealer has been a cult favourite for some time, and Amazon shoppers seem to be just as impressed, as the product has racked up over 51k five-star ratings on Amazon.

Karen Silas, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor said: "I’m someone who refuses to go cheap for my foundation, but I have tried so many different concealers - from inexpensive drugstore concealers to luxury ones - and never found one that really worked for me.

I saw Maybelline Instant Anti-Age Eraser concealer on TikTok, and thought, 'Oh well, I’ll try another one' - and I haven’t experimented since! I truly love it, from the easy sponge applicator, which helps it to seemingly ‘erase’ circles and blemishes, to how smoothly it goes on without settling into or accentuating wrinkles. It's now one of my beauty bag must-haves."

