Holly Willoughby's dreamy white summer dress is just £12 - and it's going to sell out

Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe is full of stunning white summer dresses, and her latest must-have midi is a steal at just £12.
The New Look dress comes recommended by Danielle Whiteman, who has been styling the TV star in the most coveted high street pieces for the last three years.
Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, Danielle wrote: "When shopping for casual summer dresses, it’s important to keep asking yourself whether they are going to be easy to wear/something to 'throw on' when the sun is shining. I love this New Look White Tie Front Midi Dress. With the cute knot detail on the bust, it’s a no-brainer addition for my summer wardrobe!"
Available in sizes 6-24, the midi dress is priced down from £38.99 in the New Look sale. Made from a linen-blend fabric, it features softly puffed sleeves, subtle cut-out detail and a flattering V-neckline.
Holly tends to style her summer dresses with her trusty nude Gianvito Rossi heels, but has also been spotted in studded platform sandals and Hermès-lookalike slides.
We’d wear the New Look midi dress with a pair of luxe leather slides and a raffia tote or chunky sandals and a crossbody bag.
If a colourful midi dress is more your style, Danielle also recommended a printed piece from & Other Stories: "Florals prints create the perfect summer occasion dress and are a completely timeless addition to your wardrobe as florals never go out of style," she wrote.
"My forever go-to for the perfect floral summer dress is & Other Stories as they produce perfectly cut dresses to fit and flatter all body shapes. I absolutely love their square neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dresses. Whilst they’re not cheap, they are such a timeless style, they bring them back every year, so I would highly recommend the investment."
Retailing for £120, the & Other Stories midi would make a beautiful wedding guest dress paired with barely-there heeled sandals.
Feeling inspired? Shop our favourite white summer dresses…
Marks & Spencer White Cotton Rich Puff Sleeve Midi Tiered Dress
Editor's note
I love this dress. I have it in the bright orange and I just adore it. It's super flattering and it has pockets (!) and the puff sleeves just give it a more on-trend look than your typical smock dress. I styled mine with a pair of metallic gold gladiator sandals.
Cut to a regular fit, M&S's puff sleeves create a touch of volume, making this dress a must-have trend item for the summer.
Wash at 40°C delicate.
River Island White Mini Shirt Dress In Petite
Editor's note
This dress shape was huge in the summer of 2022, in large parts to Rhode. River Island has taken on the trend with this flit-and-flare dress. If you're looking for a petite white dress, this will be a great addition to your wardrobe.
The tie waist detail on this River Island shirt dress is stunning - and it looks excellent styled with a pair of gold sliders as you can see on the model.
Machine wash at max 30°C gentle.
H&M White Balloon-Sleeved Open-Backed Dress
Editor's note
This dress is a definite keeper - and look at the price, it's such good value for money.You won't really be able to wear a bra with this backless dress but a multiway bra might be your best friend.
Partly lined, this super short white dress has been designed in woven fabric with a round neckline and a partially open back with narrow ties at the top.
This dress is 100% cotton so it will be washable - see instructions for best results.
Nobody's Child White Summer Dress In Petite
Editor's note
I adore this dress. I'd team with a pair of chunky Chanel dad sandals, and a raffia beach bag. I'd keep jewellery to a minimum but I'd wear a pair of hoop earrings.
A petite fit, this fresh white midi dress is perfect for summer with tie-up straps. Made from pure organic cotton, the end result is cool and considered.
Wash at 30 degrees with similar colours.
Mango White Buttoned Wrap Dress
Editor's note
White summer dresses don't always have to be flowy and whimsical, you can wear a girl boss white summer dress too! This stunning design would be perfect for a work event.
We could imagine Meghan Markle wearing a white summer dress like this, it's classic but daring at the same time.
This is a hand wash item, so please bear this in mind.
Karen Millen White Cotton Sateen Short Sleeve Utility Pocket Belted Midi Dress
Editor's note
How gorgeous is this utility dress. I would style it with a pair of glam flat sandals or I'd wear with a pair of espadrille wedges or heels. A real wardrobe classic.
Not quite white, more ivory, but this Karen Millen dress would be perfect for a holiday. The belt adds a flattering touch.
Wash with similar colours.
Zara White Mini Dress
Editor's note
I'm a major Zara fan, and this white dress will be a smash hit, it's just too cute. The puff sleeves give it a girlie look.
Get you to the beach because this little sun dress will be ideal for a getaway.
Machine wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF with a short spin cycle.
Esmee Plus Strappy White Beach Summer Dress
Editor's note
The thin spaghetti straps and the waffle-like texture just make this white summer dress. Could be worn casual or glam, it's totally up to you.
Step out in this dress and prepare for the compliments to come rolling in.
Machine wash according to instructions on care label
Magic Linen Royal Toscana White Linen Dress
Editor's note
I ordered this after it become an overnight sensation after it was spotted on Meghan Markle. It's so cooling, so relaxing to wear, so chic and just fyi, this dress is designed to have a relaxed, loose fit. Size down would be my advice.
Meghan Markle once travelled to the airport in her Toscana Magic Linen dress. The relaxed loose fit white dress will be worn year after year.
The brand recommends washing linen materials separately in lukewarm water 40°C/104°F or even cold water in a gentle machine cycle with the mild detergent formulated for delicate or linen fabrics.
Mint Velvet White Ruffled Maxi Dress
Editor's note
I'm calling it, this is the maxi dress to be seen in this summer. Pair it with a pair of chunky sandals.
This chuck-on dress features a straight neckline, ruffled straps and a tiered maxi hem.
Cool machine wash at 30 degrees.