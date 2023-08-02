Holly Willoughby's dreamy white summer dress is just £12 - and it's going to sell out

Holly Willoughby’s wardrobe is full of stunning white summer dresses, and her latest must-have midi is a steal at just £12.

The New Look dress comes recommended by Danielle Whiteman, who has been styling the TV star in the most coveted high street pieces for the last three years.

Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, Danielle wrote: "When shopping for casual summer dresses, it’s important to keep asking yourself whether they are going to be easy to wear/something to 'throw on' when the sun is shining. I love this New Look White Tie Front Midi Dress. With the cute knot detail on the bust, it’s a no-brainer addition for my summer wardrobe!"

Available in sizes 6-24, the midi dress is priced down from £38.99 in the New Look sale. Made from a linen-blend fabric, it features softly puffed sleeves, subtle cut-out detail and a flattering V-neckline.

Holly tends to style her summer dresses with her trusty nude Gianvito Rossi heels, but has also been spotted in studded platform sandals and Hermès-lookalike slides.

We’d wear the New Look midi dress with a pair of luxe leather slides and a raffia tote or chunky sandals and a crossbody bag.

If a colourful midi dress is more your style, Danielle also recommended a printed piece from & Other Stories: "Florals prints create the perfect summer occasion dress and are a completely timeless addition to your wardrobe as florals never go out of style," she wrote.

"My forever go-to for the perfect floral summer dress is & Other Stories as they produce perfectly cut dresses to fit and flatter all body shapes. I absolutely love their square neck Puff Sleeve Midi Dresses. Whilst they’re not cheap, they are such a timeless style, they bring them back every year, so I would highly recommend the investment."

Retailing for £120, the & Other Stories midi would make a beautiful wedding guest dress paired with barely-there heeled sandals.

Feeling inspired? Shop our favourite white summer dresses…