Christine Lampard looks unreal in figure-hugging £45 midi dress - shop the look

Christine Lampard stepped in to host Lorraine’s ITV show on Wednesday, looking beautiful in a fitted cobalt blue midi dress.

The 42-year-old presenter wowed viewers in the Topshop number, which features a flattering crew neck, long sleeves and a knitted bodice.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "We were back this morning @lorraine after England’s victory yesterday! See you tomorrow again at 9am dress by @topshop @asos."

Christine Lampard wears Topshop to host Lorraine

Christine’s 600K followers were loving the look, with one writing: "Obsessed with this dress you look stunning", while another said: "Lovely colour on you."

The trending piece is from Topshop and available to shop for £45 at ASOS. It comes in sizes 4-16, but you’ll need to order quickly - it’s selling out fast.

Christine styled her dress with chic black strappy heels, flawless fresh-faced makeup and her long hair worn in loose waves. We’d also love it paired with chunky sandals for off-duty days or even heeled boots and a leather jacket as we move into autumn.

Seen all over the SS23 runways, cobalt blue is seriously in demand this season, and this is the second time we’ve seen Christine wear the shade this week.

The mum-of-two wore a stunning Tom Ford dress to attend Ashley Cole’s wedding in Italy with her husband Frank Lampard on Saturday.

Christine Lampard poses with husband Frank at Ashley Cole's wedding to Sharon Canu

The elegant floor-length gown features an asymmetric one-shoulder design, twisted side detail and a sultry thigh-high split. If you’re looking to invest, you can shop the look at Mytheresa for £2,650.

Christine completed the stunning ensemble with silver jewellery and matching metallic stiletto heels. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "A beautiful wedding in such a beautiful place! Congratulations @sharoncanu @theofficialac3"