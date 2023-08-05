Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby's £12 floral mini dress is going to sell out so fast
Holly Willoughby's floral summer dress is on sale for £12 - run don't walk

Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman has found the perfect mini dress for summer

holly willoughby in green floral dress on this morning
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Holly Willoughby's dress collection is one to envy, filled with pretty florals and flattering styles – and her latest mini dress may be one of her most affordable pieces to date. 

Taking to the This Morning's star's lifestyle blog Wylde Moon, Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman revealed her favourite dresses for summer, including the New Look Ditsy Floral Mini Dress – and it's on sale now for just £12. 

Danielle wrote: "And let’s not forget mini dresses for this time of year! I love this New Look, Lilac Ditsy Floral Tie Back Mini Dress, £19.99. Not only is it purse friendly, but oh so flattering with its fit and flare shape. Pair with espadrilles for the perfect summer combo."

The stylish mini dress features short puff sleeves, a round neckline, and an elegant frill hem, finished with a cut-out tie back and flattering ruching across the chest. Available in sizes 6-22, the lilac frock is an absolute must-have for summer. 

The fit and flare shape comes in at the waist to enhance the figure, so teaming the dress with a pair of wedged espadrilles or white strappy heels would also elongate the leg to elevate the look. 

For a more laid-back ensemble, we recommend styling the New Look number with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for a pretty daywear look. 

We can't wait to see the look on Holly – and if you love the £12 mini you'll need to snap it up fast before the sale ends.

Feeling inspired? Shop more lilac dresses for summer

  • lilac dress river island

    River Island Frill Lilac Dress

    River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.

  • nobodys child lilac dress

    Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress

    Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.

  • river island broderie lilac dress

    River Island Broderie Lilac Dress

    Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.

  • lilac floral midi dress marks and spencer

    M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress

    Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.

  • reformation halterneck lilac dress

    Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress

    Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.

  • lilac plisse dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress

    Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.

  • lilac waterfall dress karen millen

    Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress

    Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.

  • ro and zo lilac dress

    Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress

    For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.

  • revolve lilac mini dress

    Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress

    Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.

  • ghost lilac dress

    Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress

    Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.

  • lilac satin dress ralph lauren

    Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress

    We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.

  • lilac mini dress river island

    River Island Shirred Lilac Dress

    For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.

  • lilac strapless dress asos

    Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress

    It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.

