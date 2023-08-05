Holly Willoughby's floral summer dress is on sale for £12 - run don't walk

Holly Willoughby's dress collection is one to envy, filled with pretty florals and flattering styles – and her latest mini dress may be one of her most affordable pieces to date.

Taking to the This Morning's star's lifestyle blog Wylde Moon, Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman revealed her favourite dresses for summer, including the New Look Ditsy Floral Mini Dress – and it's on sale now for just £12.

Danielle wrote: "And let’s not forget mini dresses for this time of year! I love this New Look, Lilac Ditsy Floral Tie Back Mini Dress, £19.99. Not only is it purse friendly, but oh so flattering with its fit and flare shape. Pair with espadrilles for the perfect summer combo."

The stylish mini dress features short puff sleeves, a round neckline, and an elegant frill hem, finished with a cut-out tie back and flattering ruching across the chest. Available in sizes 6-22, the lilac frock is an absolute must-have for summer.

The fit and flare shape comes in at the waist to enhance the figure, so teaming the dress with a pair of wedged espadrilles or white strappy heels would also elongate the leg to elevate the look.

For a more laid-back ensemble, we recommend styling the New Look number with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for a pretty daywear look.

We can't wait to see the look on Holly – and if you love the £12 mini you'll need to snap it up fast before the sale ends.

Feeling inspired? Shop more lilac dresses for summer

NOW SHOP

