Holly Willoughby's floral summer dress is on sale for £12 - run don't walk

Holly Willoughby's dress collection is one to envy, filled with pretty florals and flattering styles – and her latest mini dress may be one of her most affordable pieces to date.
Taking to the This Morning's star's lifestyle blog Wylde Moon, Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman revealed her favourite dresses for summer, including the New Look Ditsy Floral Mini Dress – and it's on sale now for just £12.
Danielle wrote: "And let’s not forget mini dresses for this time of year! I love this New Look, Lilac Ditsy Floral Tie Back Mini Dress, £19.99. Not only is it purse friendly, but oh so flattering with its fit and flare shape. Pair with espadrilles for the perfect summer combo."
The stylish mini dress features short puff sleeves, a round neckline, and an elegant frill hem, finished with a cut-out tie back and flattering ruching across the chest. Available in sizes 6-22, the lilac frock is an absolute must-have for summer.
The fit and flare shape comes in at the waist to enhance the figure, so teaming the dress with a pair of wedged espadrilles or white strappy heels would also elongate the leg to elevate the look.
For a more laid-back ensemble, we recommend styling the New Look number with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for a pretty daywear look.
We can't wait to see the look on Holly – and if you love the £12 mini you'll need to snap it up fast before the sale ends.
Feeling inspired? Shop more lilac dresses for summer
River Island Frill Lilac Dress
River Island's lilac midi features a subtle polka dot print with the prettiest frill detailing - and we think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.
Nobody's Child Frill Lilac Dress
Sticking with the frilled style, Nobody's Child's romantic ruffled dress is so pretty with its open back and plunge neckline.
River Island Broderie Lilac Dress
Looking for a lilac dress to wear with trainers that you can reach for all season? This broderie wrap dress is the one.
M&S Floral Lilac Wrap Dress
Marks & Spencer has so many lovely floral dresses, but our favourite is the Gina Bacconi wrap dress.
Reformation Halterneck Lilac Dress
Reformation's halterneck lilac dress is an absolute showstopper, and we can totally see it being worn as a bridesmaid dress.
& Other Stories Layer Lilac Dress
Make a statement this spring with & Other Stories' one-shoulder plisse dress.
Karen Millen Waterfall Lilac Dress
Karen Millen's lilac midi features a tie-neck and a gorgeous waterfall silhouette, tied in at the waist with a flattering belt.
Ro & Zo Satin Lilac Dress
For a slinkier style that can be dressed up with heels or down with trainers, we love this satin midi with a delicate animal print.
Lovers and Friends Lilac Bow Dress
Revolve's satin lilac mini dress is so glam, and we're obsessed with the bow front.
Ghost Crepe Lilac Dress
Ghost's ultra-feminine lilac dress would look so lovely with a pair of white heels or sandals for spring.
Ralph Lauren Satin Lilac Dress
We love the satin finish on this Ralph Lauren cocktail dress.
River Island Shirred Lilac Dress
For a shorter lilac dress, River Island's high-neck midi with shirred detailing is perfect for pairing with heels.
Little Mistress Bandeau Lilac Dress
It's all about the detailing in ASOS's strapless dress, with a shirred bodice, a buttoned skirt and a thigh-high split.
