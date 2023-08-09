Stacey Solomon's £30 must-see bikini is so flattering

Stacey Solomon doesn't just influence with her genius organising hacks, she's also been inspiring us to upgrade her summer wardrobe, from her floaty floral dress to her sell-out crochet mini. Now, the Loose Women panellist has found the most figure-flattering bikini – and we need it immediately.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie of herself and her son Rex, Stacey looked absolutely stunning in her In The Style leopard print bikini, which she teamed with a cream crochet midi skirt.

© Instagram Stacey looked stunning in the animal print swimwear

The printed bikini top features a halterneck with a tie bow front, with high-waisted tummy control bottoms that contain ruched detailing across the sides for an added flattering effect.

High-waisted swimwear is a great tummy-flattering option – and Stacey's Stacey's leopard print bikini bottoms cinch at the waist to create an enhanced shape.

Karen Silas, HELLO!'S Senior Lifestyle Editor said: High-waisted bikinis remind me of Marilyn Monroe and Old Hollywood starlets - they show off your curves and have pin-up vibes. But style aside, they also are a great choice if you’re a bikini person but maybe are not as confident with your body as you’d like to be. High-waisted bikini briefs hold in your tummy - even more so if they have tummy control - and camouflage those areas that you might not want to show off at the beach or poolside. Plus they are so comfortable and stay in place when it comes to actually swimming!

Stacey's leopard print bikini also comes in a swimsuit style, featuring a tummy control design, a cross front a deep V-neckline.

The mother-of-five completed the lovely beach look with a crochet midi skirt with a thigh-high slit – and the In The Style beach skirt is currently half-price.

Stacey, who has been working with In The Style since 2021, has been releasing new drops of her clothing collection with the brand throughout the summer. One of the fan favourite pieces from her latest drop is the monochrome crochet dress – and Mrs Hinch has been spotted in the gorgeous summer mini, too.

