Mrs Hinch's figure-flattering co-ord is going to sell out

The Mrs Hinch effect is causing the ASOS two-piece to fly off the shelves

Mrs Hinch may be used to causing mass sell-outs on her genius Amazon buys and her favourite beauty products – but the influencer is now inspiring fans with her stylish outfits, too.

Sophie Hinchcliffe took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her ASOS knitted khaki co-ord, and the star looked fabulous in the flattering two-piece. Fans wasted no time in shopping the look – and the jumper and maxi skirt set has now almost sold out.

Mrs Hinch looked stunning in the khaki co-ord

If you love the look you're in luck though, as the ASOS co-ord is still available in cream, and we're adding it to our basket right away.

Available in sizes 4-18, the textured set features a cropped knitted jumper with a crew neck and long sleeves, along with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt that features an elasticated waistband and a side slit to finish.

We're all about combining comfort and style, and the ASOS two-piece is perfect for throwing on during the cooler summer days and throughout autumn for an effortless look.

The cream colour is so versatile for styling with any accessories, and we'd opt for a pair of Birkenstocks and a crossbody bag to complete the look, along with a cropped leather jacket once the weather gets colder.

The cleaning influencer shared a mirror selfie of herself in the co-ord on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Yep I matched our house decor, maybe that's why I bought it [laughing emoji]."

Looking as glam as ever, Mrs Hinch wore her new long her in a voluminous ponytail, opting for a sunkissed makeup look consisting of a glowy base, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

