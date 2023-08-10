Holly Willoughby’s stunning £60 hot pink wedding guest dress is still available to shop

If there’s anyone’s high street style we’d like to emulate, Holly Willoughby is up there. From dreamy white summer dresses to tonal power suits, she rarely puts a foot wrong.
That’s partly down to her stylist Danielle Whiteman who’s been working with the TV star for over three years. Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon this week, Danni shared the affordable dresses she loves for the new season, including what she'd wear to a wedding.
Our favourite piece? A jacquard printed dress from Warehouse, which not only features a very flattering figure-skimming cut, but also channels the Barbiecore trend with its hot pink hue.
Available in sizes 6-16, it’s currently on sale for £62.30.
"The High Street is literally bursting at the seams right now with pretty summer frocks from florals to linens and I think the key is to invest in hard-working pieces that will take you from season to season," wrote Danni. "If you’ve received an invitation to a balmy destination wedding or a pretty countryside venue, you really need to invest in a piece that can work for all occasions. I love the pop of ‘Barbie pink’ (current obsession!) of this Warehouse, Animal Satin Jacquard Tie Front Dress. Pair with simple accessories to let the dress do the talking."
We’d style the midi dress with barely-there heels or matching hot pink platforms for a statement look. Just add a clutch and fresh-faced, glowy makeup and you’re ready to go.
If you prefer a more muted piece, Danni also recommended a one-shoulder satin midi dress in a stunning bronze shade with beautiful open back detail from & Other Stories. "For destination weddings, I would opt for warm metallic tone fabrics like golds, bronze etc. These colours will inject that little bit of glamour to take you from day to night."
It retails for £95 and the versatile piece would look amazing for both nuptials abroad or a winter wedding.
Shop more of our favourite wedding guest dresses...
Reformation Jasen Dress
With its fitted bodice, ruffle detail and flowing skirt, Reformation's romantic floral print dress is so flattering and comfortable enough to wear all day and night.
H&M Flounce-Trimmed Midi Dress
We're obsessed with H&M's lilac ruffle midi dress. Made from an airy weave, it features wide, billowing flounces, a deep V-neckline and narrow, horizontal ties at the back of the neck.
Mango Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
Mango's beautiful pink ombre midi dress features all-over pleating with a flattering gathered waistline and playful cut out detail. Pair it with metallic heels.
& Other Stories Cut-Out Detail Midi Dress
This new season midi dress from & Other Stories comes in the most beautiful watercolour floral print. It features trending cut-out detail on the back with a sultry figure-skimming cut.
LoveShackFancy Rialto Devoré Maxi Dress
With its tactile devoré and whimsical crepon ruffles that cascade down the body, LoveShackFancy's Rialto maxi dress is truly stunning. A blend of pastel shades, it has a figure-skimming fit with spaghetti straps framing the open back.
Pretty Lavish One Sleeve Satin Maxi Dress
This lilac satin maxi dress by Pretty Lavish has a chic high neck and split hem. We'd wear it with barely-there strappy sandals and a clutch.
Nobody's Child Holly Floral Midi Dress
Nobody's Child's gorgeous Holly dress is adorned with dainty florals and has a chic high neck with halter straps, an open back design and a flattering side split. Wear it with platforms or barely-there strappy heels.
Aje Maia Off Shoulder Midi Dress
Aussie brand Aje is so good for summer occasionwear and we're obsessed with this puff sleeve orange midi dress. Fully-lined, it features a gathered waist and curved skirt panelling.
New Look Bright Pink Ruffle Midi Dress
This summer it's all about hot pink and New Look's bargain halterneck midi dress has the prettiest ruffle detail.
Nadine Merabi Olivia Blue Dress
Nadine Merabi's Olivia dress features elegant embroidered flowers with lace trim, slightly sheer detail and corsetry bodice boning to cinch in your waist.
AllSaints Zora Leondra Ruffled Mini Dress
Prefer a shorter style? With its ruffles, lace trims and flattering smock fit, AllSaints' Zora Leondra mini dress is at the top of our wish lists. We think it could pass for a designer piece.