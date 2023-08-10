Holly Willoughby’s stunning £60 hot pink wedding guest dress is still available to shop

If there’s anyone’s high street style we’d like to emulate, Holly Willoughby is up there. From dreamy white summer dresses to tonal power suits, she rarely puts a foot wrong.

That’s partly down to her stylist Danielle Whiteman who’s been working with the TV star for over three years. Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon this week, Danni shared the affordable dresses she loves for the new season, including what she'd wear to a wedding.

Our favourite piece? A jacquard printed dress from Warehouse, which not only features a very flattering figure-skimming cut, but also channels the Barbiecore trend with its hot pink hue.

Available in sizes 6-16, it’s currently on sale for £62.30.

"The High Street is literally bursting at the seams right now with pretty summer frocks from florals to linens and I think the key is to invest in hard-working pieces that will take you from season to season," wrote Danni. "If you’ve received an invitation to a balmy destination wedding or a pretty countryside venue, you really need to invest in a piece that can work for all occasions. I love the pop of ‘Barbie pink’ (current obsession!) of this Warehouse, Animal Satin Jacquard Tie Front Dress. Pair with simple accessories to let the dress do the talking."

We’d style the midi dress with barely-there heels or matching hot pink platforms for a statement look. Just add a clutch and fresh-faced, glowy makeup and you’re ready to go.

If you prefer a more muted piece, Danni also recommended a one-shoulder satin midi dress in a stunning bronze shade with beautiful open back detail from & Other Stories. "For destination weddings, I would opt for warm metallic tone fabrics like golds, bronze etc. These colours will inject that little bit of glamour to take you from day to night."

It retails for £95 and the versatile piece would look amazing for both nuptials abroad or a winter wedding.

Shop more of our favourite wedding guest dresses...