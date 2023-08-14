Carrie Underwood uses this game-changing $16 face cream for flawless, glowing skin

Despite her hectic schedule, Carrie Underwood has the most gorgeous glowing skin, and it’s all down her beauty routine. The low maintenance Grammy-award-winning singer once described it as “lazy”, but thanks to her holy grail products, you’d never know.

"I'm terrible at regimens and stuff like that," she told Today. "Every once in a while, like once a year I maybe get to go get a facial or consult somebody and I'm like, 'what is the least amount of things that I can do?' But I also can't carry a bunch of junk around with me, there's just no room for it in my bag."

Carrie went on to reveal she uses Weleda’s Skin Food - a moisturiser also loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham. "It's not even expensive, but it's easy, you can kind of find it anywhere and it does a good job."

With over 23,000 five-star ratings and at just $16.49 or £8.45, we’re immediately adding to basket.

The singer also said she's partial to some pricier products. "So I love oils," she said. "I feel like oils are something that's easy." She admits she’s obsessed with Sunday Riley products and she’s not alone. The CEO Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil has been a favourite in the beauty industry for years thanks to its impressive hydrating and brightening results.

Packed full of nutrients, it’s a multipurpose product that soothes your skin, locks in moisture, adds radiance and even protects your complexion from the outside elements. To use it, simply massage two-three drops into your skin in the morning before your moisturizer and SPF.

Retailing for $80 or £68 for 35ml at Sephora, it’s definitely a luxury beauty buy, but a little goes a long way and you can try a smaller travel size in the US for $40.

The reviews really speak for themselves, with one customer writing: “This is a must-have oil for my sensitive skin. I’ve repurchased so many times and notice a difference every morning after using.”

While another said: “I know the smell is strong and can be off-putting but this oil is 1000% worth it. Leaves skin glowing and only a tiny bit is needed, amazing.”