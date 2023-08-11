Michelle Keegan's £38 figure-skimming crochet dress is on sale

Michelle Keegan has been channelling sunnier weather as she posed for Instagram in the prettiest summer dress on Thursday – and the star looked incredible.

The Our Girl actress wore a fit-and-flare cream midi dress from her Very collection, which featured a floaty skirt, a sleeveless cut, and a fitted crochet bodice.

© Instagram Michelle teamed the dress with a pair of matching sandals and a brown crossbody bag

Accessorised to perfection, Michelle opted for a pair of cream slip-on sandals to match, a leather crossbody bag and a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses.

The 36-year-old wore her sleek straight hair in a voluminous half-up style. Opting for a soft glam makeup look, Michelle rounded off the summer ensemble with a bronzed base, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

If you love Michelle's flattering midi dress, you're in luck. The Very frock is still available in select sizes – and it's reduced to £38 in the sale.

Crochet dresses have been a top trend in 2023, and the versatile style makes them great for summer days out, festivals and holidays.

Michelle's Very dress is effortlessly stylish with its fitted bodice and contrasting skirt – and we'd style it with a pair of pastel-coloured espadrille wedges for a glam holiday evening look, though it would look just as lovely teamed with white trainers.

Michelle took to her Instagram stories to showcase her summer look, with the caption: "The perfect summer dress."

The actress has been working with the fashion brand Very since 2017, collaborating on several fashion and homeware ranges, from slinky going-out dresses to chic co-ords and more.

Feeling inspired? Shop more crochet dresses for summer

Mango Maxi Crochet Dress Editor's Note Pink is without a doubt the colour of the moment, so it's no surprise that Mango's crochet dress is flying off the shelves. A pair of chunky white sandals would perfectly elevate the look, and I'd wear this on holiday or for summer evening drinks.

Mango's maxi crochet dress comes in the prettiest pastel pink shade, with a flattering halterneck and detailed open back. It comes in sizes 4-16 and is made with a soft cotton blend.

£55.99 AT MANGO

ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress Editor's Note I bought this crochet dress for my most recent holiday and I loved throwing it on over my bikini. The regular fit is so comfortable, and it covered me up without being too hot. I styled the dress with black sandals, but it would also go perfectly with a pair of flip flops or white trainers.

Featuring a tie-keyhole back, a round neck and lightly flared sleeves, ASOS's crochet mini dress screams festival glam. It's available in sizes 4-16, and it also comes in black. £35.99 AT ASOS

H&M Crochet Dress Editor's Note H&M is filled with staple summer pieces right now, and I love the fit of this crochet maxi. Style with a pair of platform sandals and a pair of black sunglasses for an effortlessly chic look.

For a maxi dress that can be worn to the beach and out and about, we love H&M's black sleeveless style. The fitted silhouette is so flattering on the figure, and it's available in sizes XS-XXL. £49.99 AT H&M

Reformation Knit Crochet Dress Editor's Note I absolutely love Reformation's crochet dress. It's less sheer than other styles so you can easily transition from day to night, and the stone colour is lovely for summer. I would style this with a pair of gold buckle sandals during the summer, and a leather jacket and chunky black shoes during the cooler months.

Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one. It features a sleeveless design with a thick knit design, and it's available in sizes XS-XL.

£300 AT REFORMATION

River Island Striped Crochet Dress Editor's Note River Island's striped crochet is so effortlessly stylish, and it's just perfect for wearing on holiday. We'd style it with a pair of gladiator sandals and a crossbody bag to complete the look.

Featuring a bodycon fit, a midi fit and a stripe print, River Island's slinky crochet dress will make an amazing holiday style. The dress is complete with a flattering halterneck and tie-back, and it's also available in a multicolour style, too. £45 AT RIVER ISLAND

Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress Editor's Note This sparkly crochet dress just screams date night. The sheer finish means you'll want to find a bandeau set or bodysuit to wear underneath, but it would look so fab teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels for an evening out.

Karen Millen has put a glam twist on a crochet dress, and the open stitch style is finished with the prettiest shimmer detailing. The sheer, slinky style features a high neck and an elegant tie-back, and it also comes in black. £84 AT KAREN MILLEN

& Other Stories Halterneck Crochet Dress Editor's Note If you're looking for a staple daywear dress with that extra something, & Other Stories' crochet dress is for you. The flattering fit would work well with sandals or flip flops, and it could even be dressed up with a pair of colourful heels for an elevated holiday look. We love the detailing on the crochet dress from & Other Stories. It features a halterneck with a centre keyhole cut-out and an inside silicone taping for added structure. The midi dress is finished with a pretty scallop hemline, along with a thigh-high split for an extra flattering touch.

£75 AT & OTHER STORIES

M&S Tunic Crochet Dress Editor's Note M&S's crochet dress combines comfort and style for a laid-back holiday style. Finished with delicate detailing across the hem, the airy style will be a staple by the pool or at the beach.

Hunting for a beach dress for your upcoming holiday? M&S's crochet tunic dress has a loose fit with a flattering V-neck that enhances the silhouette.

£95 AT M&S

Mango Crochet Dress Editor's Note We love the delicate detailing on Mango's crochet dress, and it's giving us major boho vibes. Style with matching white gladiator sandals to complete the look.

Mango's new-in sheer crochet dress has keyhole detailing at the front, with a V-neck and thin straps. The front slit adds to the slinky look, and we think it would be ideal for wearing to summer garden parties. £59.99 AT MANGO

Zimmermann Crochet Dress Editor's Note Revolve has so many summer dresses that are on my wishlist right now, and this Zimmerman number would look incredible styled with a pair of green or khaki heels. It would make a lovely wedding guest dress, but it's definitely one you'll want to reach for all summer.

If you're looking for a crochet dress worth investing in, this is it. The tiered ruffled hem gives it that extra special touch, finished with tassled detailing to complete the look.

£1,169 AT REVOLVE

ME+EM Crochet Dress Editor's Note ME+EM's crochet dress is such a stunning daywear dress. It would go with just about any footwear – and it's 30% off right now in the sale.

Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with ME+EM's crochet maxi dress. The A-line silhouette is perfectly complemented by the V-neck halterneck, and the open back adds to its vibrant summer feel. £136.50 AT ME+EM

Nobody's Child Racer Crochet Dress Editor's Note This Nobody's Child crochet dress is definitely on my wishlist. I would style it with trainers or sandals during the summer, and chunky biker boots for the winter months.

Made from organic cotton, Nobody's Child crochet dress combines comfort and style for a year-round staple. The black and cream chevron stripes are flattering on the figure, and it's available in sizes 6-18. £75 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

NOW SHOP

The Embryolisse moisturiser used by Michelle Keegan and Kim Kardashian is just £13 - so affordable!

The secret to Michelle Keegan's radiant glow revealed – and it's yours for £42

Michelle Keegan swears by this £12 moisturiser as a night cream