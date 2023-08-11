Michelle Keegan's £38 figure-skimming crochet dress is on sale

Michelle teamed the dress with a pair of matching sandals and a brown crossbody bag
Accessorised to perfection, Michelle opted for a pair of cream slip-on sandals to match, a leather crossbody bag and a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses.
The 36-year-old wore her sleek straight hair in a voluminous half-up style. Opting for a soft glam makeup look, Michelle rounded off the summer ensemble with a bronzed base, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip. Stunning!
If you love Michelle's flattering midi dress, you're in luck. The Very frock is still available in select sizes – and it's reduced to £38 in the sale.
Michelle's Very dress is effortlessly stylish with its fitted bodice and contrasting skirt – and we'd style it with a pair of pastel-coloured espadrille wedges for a glam holiday evening look, though it would look just as lovely teamed with white trainers.
Michelle took to her Instagram stories to showcase her summer look, with the caption: "The perfect summer dress."
The actress has been working with the fashion brand Very since 2017, collaborating on several fashion and homeware ranges, from slinky going-out dresses to chic co-ords and more.
Feeling inspired? Shop more crochet dresses for summer
Mango Maxi Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
Pink is without a doubt the colour of the moment, so it's no surprise that Mango's crochet dress is flying off the shelves. A pair of chunky white sandals would perfectly elevate the look, and I'd wear this on holiday or for summer evening drinks.
Mango's maxi crochet dress comes in the prettiest pastel pink shade, with a flattering halterneck and detailed open back. It comes in sizes 4-16 and is made with a soft cotton blend.
ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
I bought this crochet dress for my most recent holiday and I loved throwing it on over my bikini. The regular fit is so comfortable, and it covered me up without being too hot. I styled the dress with black sandals, but it would also go perfectly with a pair of flip flops or white trainers.
Featuring a tie-keyhole back, a round neck and lightly flared sleeves, ASOS's crochet mini dress screams festival glam. It's available in sizes 4-16, and it also comes in black.
H&M Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
H&M is filled with staple summer pieces right now, and I love the fit of this crochet maxi. Style with a pair of platform sandals and a pair of black sunglasses for an effortlessly chic look.
For a maxi dress that can be worn to the beach and out and about, we love H&M's black sleeveless style. The fitted silhouette is so flattering on the figure, and it's available in sizes XS-XXL.
Reformation Knit Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
I absolutely love Reformation's crochet dress. It's less sheer than other styles so you can easily transition from day to night, and the stone colour is lovely for summer. I would style this with a pair of gold buckle sandals during the summer, and a leather jacket and chunky black shoes during the cooler months.
Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one. It features a sleeveless design with a thick knit design, and it's available in sizes XS-XL.
River Island Striped Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
River Island's striped crochet is so effortlessly stylish, and it's just perfect for wearing on holiday. We'd style it with a pair of gladiator sandals and a crossbody bag to complete the look.
Featuring a bodycon fit, a midi fit and a stripe print, River Island's slinky crochet dress will make an amazing holiday style. The dress is complete with a flattering halterneck and tie-back, and it's also available in a multicolour style, too.
Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
This sparkly crochet dress just screams date night. The sheer finish means you'll want to find a bandeau set or bodysuit to wear underneath, but it would look so fab teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels for an evening out.
Karen Millen has put a glam twist on a crochet dress, and the open stitch style is finished with the prettiest shimmer detailing. The sheer, slinky style features a high neck and an elegant tie-back, and it also comes in black.
& Other Stories Halterneck Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
If you're looking for a staple daywear dress with that extra something, & Other Stories' crochet dress is for you. The flattering fit would work well with sandals or flip flops, and it could even be dressed up with a pair of colourful heels for an elevated holiday look.
We love the detailing on the crochet dress from & Other Stories. It features a halterneck with a centre keyhole cut-out and an inside silicone taping for added structure. The midi dress is finished with a pretty scallop hemline, along with a thigh-high split for an extra flattering touch.
M&S Tunic Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
M&S's crochet dress combines comfort and style for a laid-back holiday style. Finished with delicate detailing across the hem, the airy style will be a staple by the pool or at the beach.
Hunting for a beach dress for your upcoming holiday? M&S's crochet tunic dress has a loose fit with a flattering V-neck that enhances the silhouette.
Mango Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
We love the delicate detailing on Mango's crochet dress, and it's giving us major boho vibes. Style with matching white gladiator sandals to complete the look.
Mango's new-in sheer crochet dress has keyhole detailing at the front, with a V-neck and thin straps. The front slit adds to the slinky look, and we think it would be ideal for wearing to summer garden parties.
Zimmermann Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
Revolve has so many summer dresses that are on my wishlist right now, and this Zimmerman number would look incredible styled with a pair of green or khaki heels. It would make a lovely wedding guest dress, but it's definitely one you'll want to reach for all summer.
If you're looking for a crochet dress worth investing in, this is it. The tiered ruffled hem gives it that extra special touch, finished with tassled detailing to complete the look.
ME+EM Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
ME+EM's crochet dress is such a stunning daywear dress. It would go with just about any footwear – and it's 30% off right now in the sale.
Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with ME+EM's crochet maxi dress. The A-line silhouette is perfectly complemented by the V-neck halterneck, and the open back adds to its vibrant summer feel.
Nobody's Child Racer Crochet Dress
Editor's Note
This Nobody's Child crochet dress is definitely on my wishlist. I would style it with trainers or sandals during the summer, and chunky biker boots for the winter months.
Made from organic cotton, Nobody's Child crochet dress combines comfort and style for a year-round staple. The black and cream chevron stripes are flattering on the figure, and it's available in sizes 6-18.