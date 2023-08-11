Ranvir Singh's £29 must-see floral jumpsuit is going to sell like hotcakes

Pink has without a doubt been the colour of the season – and Ranvir Singh is the latest star to get behind the Barbicore trend with her gorgeous floral jumpsuit.
The Good Morning Britain star looked absolutely stunning in a Nobody's Child bright pink jumpsuit on Friday as she marked her 46th birthday.
The one-piece was giving major 70s vibes with its flared sleeves and wide-leg cut, whilst featuring a collared design and ditsy floral print.
Ranvir teamed the jumpsuit with a pair of white pointed-toe heels and delicate jewellery. As for her hair, the presenter opted for a voluminous blow-out to complete the glam look.
If you love the Nobody's Child jumpsuit you're in luck, as the floral number is still available in all sizes – and it's reduced from £59 down to £29 in the sale.
Available in sizes 4-18, the ditsy print jumpsuit features a fitted bodice that defines the waist, gradually transitioning into the wide-leg cut to round off the flattering silhouette.
The jumpsuit will be a staple in any summer wardrobe, and we recommend styling it with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear look, or channel Ranvir and opt for a pair of white heels for an elevated ensemble.
You'll need to hurry if you want to snap up the floral look, as we expect the discounted Nobody's Child number to sell out fast.
