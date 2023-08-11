Ranvir Singh's £29 must-see floral jumpsuit is going to sell like hotcakes

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked so glam in her birthday outfit

Pink has without a doubt been the colour of the season – and Ranvir Singh is the latest star to get behind the Barbicore trend with her gorgeous floral jumpsuit.

The Good Morning Britain star looked absolutely stunning in a Nobody's Child bright pink jumpsuit on Friday as she marked her 46th birthday.

© Instagram ITV stylist Debbie Harper took to her Instagram Stories to share Ranvir's lovely look

The one-piece was giving major 70s vibes with its flared sleeves and wide-leg cut, whilst featuring a collared design and ditsy floral print.

Ranvir teamed the jumpsuit with a pair of white pointed-toe heels and delicate jewellery. As for her hair, the presenter opted for a voluminous blow-out to complete the glam look.

If you love the Nobody's Child jumpsuit you're in luck, as the floral number is still available in all sizes – and it's reduced from £59 down to £29 in the sale.

Available in sizes 4-18, the ditsy print jumpsuit features a fitted bodice that defines the waist, gradually transitioning into the wide-leg cut to round off the flattering silhouette.

The jumpsuit will be a staple in any summer wardrobe, and we recommend styling it with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear look, or channel Ranvir and opt for a pair of white heels for an elevated ensemble.

You'll need to hurry if you want to snap up the floral look, as we expect the discounted Nobody's Child number to sell out fast.

Feeling inspired? Shop more of our favourite jumpsuits for summer

Nobody's Child Pink Puff Sleeve Melita Jumpsuit This hot pink Nobody's Child jumpsuit has been cut from a satin blend that moves beautifully as you walk. It features a triangle cut-out back, puff sleeves and front box pleats.

£65 at Nobody's Child

Reformation Alfred Jumpsuit With its beautiful vintage print and bow straps, Reformation's Alfred jumpsuit is the perfect alternative to a floral dress. Made from a lightweight georgette fabric, it's cut with a fitted waist and relaxed leg.

£298 at Reformation

Phase Eight Susanna Silk Jumpsuit Made from 100% silk, this stunning Phase Eight jumpsuit comes in a cool wide-leg cut and trending shade of cobalt blue.

£249 at John Lewis

Coast One Shoulder Drape Jumpsuit Coast's neon orange drape jumpsuit is cut from a premium crepe fabric and would look amazing for a sunny wedding abroad. Wear it with gold accessories. £136 at Coast

ME+EM 2-In-1 Wide-Leg Jumpsuit ME+EM's elegant wide-leg maxi jumpsuit is stylish and so comfortable. Crafted from crepe tailoring, it has a detachable bandeau so you can wear it for more casual occasions long after the wedding. £245 at ME+EM

Mango Halter-Neck Satin Jumpsuit We love the lilac shade of this Mango jumpsuit. It's made from a flowing satin fabric and features a halterneck, sleeveless cut and removable bow on the waistline. Style it with a clutch and platform heels.

£79.99 at Mango

