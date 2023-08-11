Kim Kardashian's Barbie pink onesie is 50% off just in time for autumn

Kim Kardashian has been rocking this super cute look on Instagram

If there’s anything I love for fall it’s a cozy onesie – and with all things Barbie trending right now, I spotted one on sale that’s on my autumn wish list! Kim Kardashian has been showing off her pink onesie on Instagram, and not only does it give major Barbie vibes, it’s also 50% off in the SKIMS sale.

Full disclosure - I’m a big SKIMS fan, and I’ve been known to scout out everything from the best SKIMS sale deals (I love the lounge dresses and swimsuits) to the viral lookalikes of some of the brand’s most popular looks.

On Instagram, Kim has been wearing the Barbiecore onesie, which has an all-over sparkly SKIMS logo all over it - you’ll need nothing less than full glam to keep up with that Kardashian!

© Instagram / Kim Kardashian Kim rocked the pink onesie with sparkling logo detail on Instagram

RHINESTONE LOGO POINTELLE ONESIE, $74 / £74 (WAS $148)

In one snap she lounged on the floor for a selfie, and in another Insta moment she rocked it for a pink pajama party – a Barbie moment ahead of its time! – with her good friend Natalie Halcro, writing: “I love celebrating my friends… It was the perfect night of pampering and catching up.”

The Barbie-worthy onesie is also available without the rhinestone details

LOGO POINTELLE HENLEY ONESIE, $64 / £64 (WAS $128)

With the glittering detailing with tiny rhinestones, the Barbiecore onesie would be great to buy for a pajama party, bachelorette bash or for bridesmaids.

But I was wondering about the rhinestone logos: would they be comfortable when it comes to lounging? Off to the reviews I went, but there are no complaints about the sparkly details, with shoppers overwhelmingly calling the onesies “cute” and “comfortable”.





Still, as I’d likely be doing more lounging than socializing in my onesie, I’m a little bit more tempted by the pointelle henley onesie, with a subtle knit SKIMS logo, that’s also half off.

Just like Kim’s more glamorous look, it’s a full-length onesie with long sleeves and a henley button closure - giving you the option to show as much or as little as you want.

It also leans more toward the cotton vs the spandex side: the rhinestone look is 92% cotton and 8% spandex, while the non-sparkly version is 96% cotton.

It’s also available in grey Chrome, in case you love a great onesie but aren’t exactly a Barbie Girl.