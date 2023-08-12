Holly Willoughby's incredible sequin dress needs to be seen - shop the look

Holly's mirrorball dress may be one of her most daring looks to date

Holly Willoughby was a real-life mirror ball this week as she posed in the most incredible sequin mini dress – and the star looked phenomenal.

In a photo shared on Wylde Moon's Instagram, the This Morning presenter looked so glamorous in an & Other Stories sheer fitted dress covered in sparkling mirror discs.

© Instagram Holly looked mesmerising in the embellished dress

Holly wore a skintight mini dress beneath the barely-there number, completing the showstopping ensemble with a pair of sparkly silver heels.

The 42-year-old wore her hair in voluminous beachy waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, Holly opted for a bronzed base, a touch of mascara and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

Love Holly's showstopping look? Thankfully, the & Other Stories sequin dress is still available to shop at ASOS.

The sheer dress features a V-neck and fixed straps, with a versatile fit that can be worn as a dress or with trousers.

Karen Millen also has its own version – and it's on sale.

Available in silver or gold, the metallic mini is the perfect birthday or hen party dress. We recommend styling it over a fitted bodysuit or nude-coloured dress with a pair of strappy heels to complete the glam ensemble.

The Wylde Moon shared the behind-the-scenes photo alongside other snaps of Holly and her team, with the caption: "#SquadGoals! Holly's style team @patsyoneillmakeup, @cilerpeksah_hairstylist and @danniiwhiteman are with her day-in and day-out, and have shared their behind-the-scenes stories and photos, alongside their career advice and can't-live-without products (after trying quite literally HUNDREDS of them)."

