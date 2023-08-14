Ranvir Singh channels royalty in emerald silk dress from Princess Kate's favourite brand

Ranvir Singh looked bold and beautiful to step in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show on Monday morning, kicking off the new week in a head-turning emerald dress.

The Good Morning Britain presenter epitomised elegance as she donned a striking dress from royal-favourite label ME+EM, which is loved by the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales.

Ranvir opted for the luxury womenswear brand's 'Silk Statement V-Neck Maxi Dress' which fell effortlessly on her feminine frame.

© Instagram The Lorraine presenter looked incredible in her silky maxi dress

Fluid drapes of fabric are detailed with fitted cuffs that emphasise the romantic balloon sleeves, while the removable waist-tie can also be used as an elegant neck scarf. We love the versatility!

The statement number, which retails for £550, is certainly one of the more elevated pieces in Ranvir's on-screen wardrobe, but we're certain this dress could become a style staple throughout the seasons.

Rock it with leather trainers for an easy office look, or style it with strappy heels to take the emerald dress from day to night.

If you're looking to recreate the look for less, Boden's 'Satin Midi Shirt Dress' has just landed in the John Lewis summer sale - and at just £84, it's hard to not want to snap up this dapper midi dress to level up your sartorial repertoire.

Ranvir is never afraid to rock the boldest of colours when she's presenting. Last Friday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked radiant as ever in a bright pink jumpsuit as she became the latest celebrity to take on the Barbiecore trend.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ranvir Singh looked effortlessly chic in an emerald silk dres

The one-piece was giving major 70s vibes with its flared sleeves and wide-leg cut, whilst featuring a collared design and ditsy floral print. Ranvir teamed the jumpsuit with a pair of white pointed-toe heels and delicate jewellery.

As for her hair, the presenter opted for a voluminous blow-out to complete the glam look. Beautiful!