Frankie Bridge stuns in chic figure-hugging midi dress - and it's just £35

Frankie Bridge recently made her West End debut as Lauren in supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, but that hasn’t stopped her sharing her favourite high street fashion pieces with her followers on Instagram.

The former Saturdays singer showcased a series of midi dresses from her dressing room backstage, and they’re all available to shop. She captioned the post: "Bringing you faves from my @222aghoststory dressing room this week. All links are on my stories as usual, and I’ve added how I would style each look for a night out at the theatre… seemed appropriate?!"

Frankie Bridge wears a River Island bodycon dress backstage at 2:22 A Ghost Story

One of our favourites is a strapless River Island midi dress in a chic camel shade. Frankie looked incredible in the bandeau piece, which is just £35. She revealed on her Instagram Stories she would dress it up for the theatre with a jacket and statement earrings.

"A good bandeau dress is definitely a staple piece now," she wrote. "They are ideal for dressing up and down. Love this camel one as it feels more casual and you could pair it with a dressier jacket and bag and some big earrings for a night out."

We’d style it with a leather jacket or oversized blazer and barely-there heels or knee-high boots. Despite its bodycon cut, it has flattering ruched detail at the waistline and features a sultry split hem for easy movement. It's available in sizes 6-18 and also comes in black.

Frankie also shared a selfie in a stunning sheer black midi dress with floral detail.

Frankie wears a sheer black dress from Warehouse

The sleeveless midi is from Warehouse and she described it as the "sexier option" that she would pair with silver accessories. You can shop the style for £52, but you’ll have to be quick, it’s selling out in several sizes.

