Frankie Bridge stuns in chic figure-hugging midi dress - and it's just £35

Frankie Bridge recently made her West End debut as Lauren in supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, but that hasn’t stopped her sharing her favourite high street fashion pieces with her followers on Instagram.
The former Saturdays singer showcased a series of midi dresses from her dressing room backstage, and they’re all available to shop. She captioned the post: "Bringing you faves from my @222aghoststory dressing room this week. All links are on my stories as usual, and I’ve added how I would style each look for a night out at the theatre… seemed appropriate?!"
Frankie Bridge wears a River Island bodycon dress backstage at 2:22 A Ghost Story
One of our favourites is a strapless River Island midi dress in a chic camel shade. Frankie looked incredible in the bandeau piece, which is just £35. She revealed on her Instagram Stories she would dress it up for the theatre with a jacket and statement earrings.
"A good bandeau dress is definitely a staple piece now," she wrote. "They are ideal for dressing up and down. Love this camel one as it feels more casual and you could pair it with a dressier jacket and bag and some big earrings for a night out."
We’d style it with a leather jacket or oversized blazer and barely-there heels or knee-high boots. Despite its bodycon cut, it has flattering ruched detail at the waistline and features a sultry split hem for easy movement. It's available in sizes 6-18 and also comes in black.
Frankie also shared a selfie in a stunning sheer black midi dress with floral detail.
Frankie wears a sheer black dress from Warehouse
The sleeveless midi is from Warehouse and she described it as the "sexier option" that she would pair with silver accessories. You can shop the style for £52, but you’ll have to be quick, it’s selling out in several sizes.
Shop more of our favourite midi dresses…
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves, a romantic sweetheart neckline and delicate floral print. The sultry side split ensures easy movement while the smocked bodice add extra comfort. We love it styled with mules or strappy sandals.
M&S Embroidered Belted Midi Dress
Marks & Spencer just dropped the most figure-flattering voluminous white midi dress. Adorned with intricate embroidered detailing, it's beautiful for everything from holiday evenings to formal summer events. Style it with strappy heels or leather slides.
AllSaints Gia Midi Dress
Despite its statement hue, you'll be reaching for AllSaints' Gia dress all summer. Made from a cotton-blend fabric, it has a ribbed texture and falls to a midi length with an asymmetric floaty hem. Pair it with everything from slides to trainers.
Mango Striped Crochet Midi Dress
Crochet is trending this summer and we love this striped midi dress from Mango. With its thin scalloped straps and side split, it's still cool enough to wear in the warm weather.
Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress
A white linen dress is a new season essential. We'd style Reformation's Casette dress with mules and statement jewellery.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look. The popular piece is made from a soft woven fabric in a regular fit.
Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress
Featuring breezy cut-out detail and a modern square neckline, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.
Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress
A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child, which has ruffle trims that lead the way into delicate strings. Just add trainers or espadrilles.
Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress
This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles was made to stand out this summer. Cut from sustainably-sourced fabric, it features feminine gathered detail. Style it with tonal accessories.
H&M Smocked Midi Dress
With its central ruched detail, H&M's white midi dress is so Jacquemus. The designer lookalike has a round neckline and short, open sleeves.
Rixo Lanie Floral Midi Dress
Rixo's Lanie dress comes in a bold retro floral print - a signature style of the British brand. We love it worn with mules and gold jewellery.
Reiss Pippa Floral Midi Dress
This midi dress from Reiss is made from a lightweight fabric with a deep neckline, side split and delicate spaghetti straps - an easy go-to this season.