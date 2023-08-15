Reformation summer sale alert! Dress like Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber for less

We’re always taking inspiration from the wardrobes of our favourite celebrities and love nothing more than when we spot them wearing a brand that’s budget-friendly. Enter Reformation.

The LA-based label has gained fans worldwide thanks to the coveted pieces we’ve seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Kate Bosworth, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner.

Already more affordable than their designer competitors, Reformation just dropped a huge summer sale with 30% off some of their bestselling pieces. And honestly? Our shopping lists couldn't be longer.

A mega sale only happens twice a year, so if you’re overwhelmed by this information then don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the five must-have sale pieces we know will sell out.

Loved by none other than Emily Ratajkowski - who stepped out wearing it in New York in August - the luxe printed Liana slip dress is made from lightweight georgette fabric and features adjustable straps, ruffle detail and a very flattering front split hem. Emily styled it with sleek sunglasses and knee-high black leather boots.

EmRata wears Reformation's Liana Dress with knee-high boots

Hailey Bieber is one of the OG celebrity Reformation fans and has been spotted in several pieces, from the Saskia mini dress to the Nylah Nappa knee boots (also owned by Selena Gomez). Most recently she shared an Instagram selfie to promote her beauty brand Rhode, wearing the fitted Larenta Knit Dress which is now on sale in every size.

Hailey Bieber shares a selfie in Reformation's Larenta dress

We’ve been obsessed with Kate Bosworth’s effortless style since the 00s, and earlier this year she paired Reformation’s Fina Denim Top with the Asher Linen Low Rise Pants, completing the look with chunky trainers and Saint Laurent sunnies. The lace-up crop top and wide-leg trousers could also be styled separately for vacation and off-duty outfits alike.

Kate Bosworth styles Reformation's Fina denim top with the Asher linen pants

Millie Bobby Brown gave us all of the date night goals when she shared a selfie with fiance Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, wearing a sleek maxi dress in the most stunning shade of yellow. The Reya Dress from Reformation features a slim-fit cut with an asymmetric neckline and adjustable straps. We think it would make the perfect wedding guest dress.