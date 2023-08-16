These £15 Amazon gold earrings are going viral on TikTok for looking designer

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
These £15 Amazon earrings are going viral on TikTok for looking designer
The £15 earrings look so similar to the celebrity-favourite Bottega pair

split image hailey bieber and gold earrings
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

A pair of gold earrings is a must-have in any jewellery collection, as the timeless style can instantly elevate any outfit. Now, Amazon has dropped a pair of £13 earrings that are going viral on TikTok – and they totally look like they could be designer. 

The Rajputana waterdrop earrings feature a chunky gold design – and they look so similar to Bottega's £860 pair. 

The effortless jewellery can be worn from day to night, and we would match them with a selection of gold rings and stacking necklaces to elevate any look. 

So many TikTokers have been taking to the app to show off their Amazon earrings, and one user said: "I literally love them. They're not heavy, they just finish off every outfit really nicely."

obsessed with these little botegga dupes from amazon!🤍☁️ #boteggadropearrings #ootd #grwm

She continued: "I'm literally just obsessed with these. They bring a simple outfit to life."

The earrings have racked up positive reviews on Amazon too, and plenty of shoppers are praising the lightweight design, durability and elegant style.

hailey bieber gold bottega earrings © Instagram
Hailey Bieber is regularly seen wearing her Bottega drop earrings

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all been spotted wearing the Bottega drop earrings, and Amazon's extra-large pair are perfect for emulating their look. 

