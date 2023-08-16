These £15 Amazon gold earrings are going viral on TikTok for looking designer

The £15 earrings look so similar to the celebrity-favourite Bottega pair

A pair of gold earrings is a must-have in any jewellery collection, as the timeless style can instantly elevate any outfit. Now, Amazon has dropped a pair of £13 earrings that are going viral on TikTok – and they totally look like they could be designer.

The Rajputana waterdrop earrings feature a chunky gold design – and they look so similar to Bottega's £860 pair.

The effortless jewellery can be worn from day to night, and we would match them with a selection of gold rings and stacking necklaces to elevate any look.

So many TikTokers have been taking to the app to show off their Amazon earrings, and one user said: "I literally love them. They're not heavy, they just finish off every outfit really nicely."

She continued: "I'm literally just obsessed with these. They bring a simple outfit to life."

The earrings have racked up positive reviews on Amazon too, and plenty of shoppers are praising the lightweight design, durability and elegant style.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber is regularly seen wearing her Bottega drop earrings

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all been spotted wearing the Bottega drop earrings, and Amazon's extra-large pair are perfect for emulating their look.

