These £15 Amazon gold earrings are going viral on TikTok for looking designer

A pair of gold earrings is a must-have in any jewellery collection, as the timeless style can instantly elevate any outfit. Now, Amazon has dropped a pair of £13 earrings that are going viral on TikTok – and they totally look like they could be designer.
She continued: "I'm literally just obsessed with these. They bring a simple outfit to life."
The earrings have racked up positive reviews on Amazon too, and plenty of shoppers are praising the lightweight design, durability and elegant style.
Hailey Bieber is regularly seen wearing her Bottega drop earrings
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have all been spotted wearing the Bottega drop earrings, and Amazon's extra-large pair are perfect for emulating their look.
Feeling inspired? Shop more of our favourite affordable jewellery brands
Missoma
Missoma Floating Charm Choker
Meet The Founder
The founder, Marisa Hordern, is all about championing women and she’s a strong believer that jewellery is all about decorating life and bringing small moments of happiness to your day.
Just ask Meghan Markle! Missoma is an excellent choice for young adults and it’s virtually impossible to not choose a great piece. Whether you’re looking for silver, gold, or personalised, this brand has all the crowd-pleasers for the best treat.
Recently the brand has expanded to fine jewellery, so as well as finding personalised, chic pieces, you can also invest in forever jewellery, as well.
Edge of Ember Jewellery
Edge of Ember Medium Gold Hoops
This brand has the royal seal of approval as well - Meghan has worn this jewellery brand on a number of occasions as well. Having launched in 2014, Edge of Ember is now an all-female operation that aims to help customers make empowered choices about fashion and a positive impact in the world. The brand works with artisan groups and small-scale factories in Asia that are run in an ethical manner.
Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery
Carrie Elizabeth Garden Party Eternity Band
Meet The Founder
Essex-born Carrie took the leap of faith to give up her day job as a jewellery buyer and create her own jewellery brand. Very early into her career she found herself in Kate Moss’s home talking her through her collection - and the pinch-me moment catapulted her to fame.
Laura Gravestock RSxLG Open Hearts Chunky Hoop Earrings
Meet The Founder
Luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery was founded in 2009 by designer and owner, Laura Gravestock.
Loved by celebrities and influencers alike, Laura's jewellery is covetable with a playful twist. Recently Laura collaborated with style maven Rachel Stevens and it's a smash hit with fans.
Astrid & Myu
Astrid & Myu Navette Bracelet
Give them a piece of jewellery that they'll treasure - without having to break the bank. Astrid and Miyu is all about stacking necklaces for a glam look - so start them off on their journey with our top picks of gorgeous base necklaces. They also have some stunning earring options, from stylish hoops to ear cuffs. Enjoy!
Heavenly London Jewellery
Heavenly London The Gold Norma Bracelet
Meet The Founder
Heavenly London (formerly known as Heavenyl Necklaces) is the brainchild of Belinda Scott, who started the online business from the kitchen table in 1998.
The company is run day-to-day by her daughter Madeleine, who also has inherited the same love of jewellery, leaving Belinda to focus on the ever-changing designs and new collections.
You'll have seen Heavenly London on Instagram after bonafide Instagram star Flavia Stuttgen launched her 'Bisou Bisou!' collaboration with the brand.
Soru Jewellery
Soru Angelica Gold Hoop Earrings
Meet The Founders
Founded in 2013 by two half English-Sicilian sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle in Solihull. The pair absolutely loved jewellery, and their summer trips to Sicily to see family inspired them to create stand out pieces of jewellery at attainable prices.
You will have heard of Soru Jewellery - or you'll have spotted it on Instagram before, that's for sure! Each piece is ethically handmade using gold plated sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones. Oh, and the brand has one major royal fan - and that's the Duchess of Cambridge who has been spotted wearing Soru Jewellery on more than one occasion. Opening up one of these gifts will bring a smile to anyone's face.
Aurum + Grey Jewellery
Aurum + Grey Handwritten Necklace
Meet The Founder
Jewellery brand AURUM + GREY was born in 2015 by Talya Paskin, who was inspired to create her own jewellery line when she struggled to find special gifts for her bridesmaids when planning her wedding.
The CEO of Mujui, Noura Sakkijha, said: "I founded Mejuri because I saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. To me, the truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.”
You'll find a lovely mix of affordable and luxury pieces on site, and there's a new drop each week. We dare you not to find something that you truly love.
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery
Rosie Fortescue Jewellery Freshwater Pearl & Neon Thread Bracelet
Meet The Founder
Rosie needs no introduction. The Made in Chelsea star started her London-based Demi-fine jewellery brand back in 2015 and since then it has gone from strength to strength.
If you’re looking for a colourful gift, this is definitely it. Rosie’s latest collection features colourful tennis bracelets which make the most perfect gift to the magpie in your life.
Founders Jezz & Asha work with an incredible team of highly passionate designers & creators, and have enlisted the likes of Stacey Solomon, Gemma Owen and Olivia Atwood to create collections.
The majority female team is based in Bath designing personalised jewellery and accessories.
Pandora Jewellery
Pandora Celestial Ring
It's no secret that young girls love Pandora - you just need to walk past a shop on a busy Saturday afternoon to see that! It might be known for cute charms and easy-to-buy gifts, but there are some seriously chic cool-girl jewellery styles on site.
Coeur De Lion Jewellery
Coeur De Lion Square Layer Bracelet
Coeur De Lion has been delighting jewellery lovers all over the world for almost 35 years. The jewellery is produced by hand in Germany. Instead of always using new resources, Coeur De Lion wants to help you look after your jewellery properly and, if necessary, repair it. That is part of its sustainability pledge.
Celeste Starre Jewellery
Celeste Starre Bamboo Bright Earrings
Meet The Founder
Founded by Andraya Kenton, the jewellery brand Celeste Starre was inspired by Andraya’s great grandmother Celeste who had ran off to New York in the thirties to chase her dreams.
Astley Clarke is a luxury British brand celebrating design and craftsmanship. The brand only works with noble metals, semi-precious and precious gemstones, and natural diamonds, which are responsibly sourced and adhere to the Kimberley Process. Astley Clarke also supports Theirworld, a charity that champions women’s and children’s causes in the developing world.
CARAT* London Jewellery
CARAT* London Eternal Studs
Meet The Founder
Born 17 years ago by founder and CEO Scott Thompson, he had the idea of wanting to be inclusive rather than exclusive and now he and his wife Heidi continue their passion for creating beautiful - and affordable - diamonds.
If you're looking for a brand that's sole focus is on ethical diamonds, you need to look at CARAT* London.