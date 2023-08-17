These M&S anti-rub culottes are the most amazing solution for chafing thighs under dresses – especially in summer

Now that summer is finally here (don’t jinx it!) we’re rejoicing in sunny picnic days, feeling that vitamin D on our faces and generally not having to pack for all seasons in one day. As lovely as summer is (and it really is), it does come with a few complaints – and one that plagues many of us are annoyingly sweaty chafing thighs. Not sexy, granted, but we’ve found an easy solution.

M&S customers are going wild for these Cool Comfort Culotte Slip, a pair of anti-rub shorts that are considered a must-have by M&S shoppers.

Granted, they’re not sexy to look at, but wear a pair of these under your floral midis or maxis and you’ll feel sexy without chafing thighs.

The shorts feature M&S’ Cool Comfort Technology, designed to keep the wearer cool in the heat, and with its moisture-wicking finish, helps you to feel fresh and dry even if you are a bit sweaty.

Available in sizes 6-24, choose from white, black or rose quartz (a beige shade), or snap up a pair in each colour to suit every dress or skirt colour you have in your wardrobe.

Reading the reviews, we can’t believe we’ve lived without them for so long. One M&S shopper commented: “These are a ‘must have’ in everyone’s wardrobe. Lovely matte fabric which glides against all other fabrics, slight stretch for comfort and ease. I use mine under my summer maxi dresses and under lightweight wide leg trousers. They give great movement, prevent chafing and VPL. The sort of thing you don’t think you need until you have them in your wardrobe.”

Another wrote: “Really good slip to wear under dresses. Cool, comfortable, washes and dries great - clever idea” and another reviewer said: “These under culottes are so comfortable and perfect under dresses. No leg rubbing or riding up. The price is good and fit us true to size.”

If you’re looking for something a little more fitted to wear under slinkier dresses or shorter minis, M&S stocks a 2-pack of anti-chafe shorts, designed to fit the body snugly and eliminate chafing and static.

They’ll also help to shape your silhouette too, with flexible cotton finish, and are available in seven shades with sizes from 8-22. These have over 700 reviews on the M&S website, with reviews ranging from calling them “amazing” and “comfortable” to “prevented rubbing” and another saying “you don’t even realise you’re wearing them.”

