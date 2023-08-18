Holly Willoughby recommends this Aloe cleanser and it’s currently in the Amazon sale for £5.99

When it comes to your skin, the first thing you need in your beauty regime is a good cleanser - just ask Holly Willoughby! The This Morning presenter just published an article on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon about skin-boosting products in which she states just that.

Hollie tasked her resident beauty expert Ateh Jewel to find the best budget products, and top of her list was Garnier’s Micellar Hyaluronic Aloe Water Facial Cleanser.

For me, an essential is always a good cleanser before you even start thinking about adding moisture to your skin, “ writes Ateh. “If you start your beauty routine with an effective cleanser it will begin to get rid of a lot of skin issues that are caused by congestion and dullness.”

She continues: “The Garnier Micellar Hyaluronic Aloe Water Facial Cleanser For Dehydrated Skin, £6.95, is said to remove up to 100% of make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF and pollution. Thanks to the hyaluronic acid your skin will be left re-plumped, revealing healthy-looking glowing skin.”

Holly isn’t the only celebrity to give Garnier’s Micellar Water the thumbs up. Mrs Hinch is also a fan - she uses the regular, non-Aloe version “day and night”, and dubs it “the best”.

HELLO!’s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce - Leanne Bayley is also a fan. She says: “I often struggle with dull, lacklustre skin. You know when you just need a little oomph? This is one of those products I turn to on the regular (that and the Pixi Glow Tonic which is also very good for bringing life back to your face). It’s super easy and fast to use, great for on holiday after a day at the beach and you just want to feel clean with a capital C. Also, a little hack for you, I often use it to clean up the edges on my liquid liner… works a treat.”

If you want to give Micellar water a go, now’s the perfect time. Holly’s Aloe Cleanser is currently reduced from £8.99 to £5.99 while you can get Mrs Hinch’s fave cleanser for less than half price - it’s reduced from £7.99 to £3.50.

