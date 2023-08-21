Frankie Bridge’s must-have Prada lookalike handbag is just £25 from M&S

Frankie Bridge is always on it when it comes to finding a high street bargain, and on Sunday she had us running to the checkout at M&S.

The former Saturdays singer, who’s currently performing in her debut West End role as Lauren in 2:22 A Ghost Story, shared her favourite fashion pieces on Instagram, and her Marks & Spencer handbag is an amazing lookalike for the Prada Cleo.

The elegant crescent-shaped bag is the same shape and size as the designer piece but retailing for just £25, it’s flying off the shelves.

Frankie shared the Prada lookalike handbag on her Instagram Stories

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Frankie said: "You can’t go wrong with a little black bag. Goes with everything!! This one’s a great Prada dupe."

Made from smooth faux leather, the timeless Marks & Spencer handbag has a lined main compartment which fastens securely at the top with a zip, while inside you'll find a smaller zipped pocket for your valuables. Like the Cleo, it features silver hardware and visible stitching for a sophisticated finish.

Available in black or chocolate brown, it’s minimalist, structured and super versatile. Wear it with an off-duty denim midi skirt and crop top like Frankie or pair it with a chic slip dress for more formal evening events.

Prada’s Cleo handbag is a fairly new addition to the Italian fashion house, first making an appearance in 2020. It’s since been seen on the arm of Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber - to name just a few - and despite its £2,400 price tag, it sold out quickly across almost every online retailer.

Frankie isn't a stranger to affordable fashion. Talking to Drapers about her FW Bridge clothing line, she said: "I think with the way that the world is going with the cost of living crisis, more people will be choosing to shop in places like supermarkets. It's so easy to be able to go into a supermarket, buy a cabbage for the dinner and stroll past a really nice dress that you like and know that it's a great price point and great quality."



Order the M&S bag now while you still can - it's going to be our new autumn go-to.