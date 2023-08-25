M&S has dropped an almost identical lookalike of the £650 Chloé loafers - shop them

From the sell-out denim jumpsuit of the summer to the viral Celine dupe crossbody bag, Marks & Spencer sure knows how to deliver a viral-worthy fashion buy.
The high street brand has been bringing its A-game recently with its affordable fashion pieces, and the new M&S leather loathers are also expected to have shoppers rushing to the checkout.
Social media users are already comparing the £55 Leather Trim Loafers to the £650 Chloé loafers, and we can totally see why.
With an almost identical design and gold buckle finish, the high street loafers are a spitting image of the designer pair, and for a fraction of the price.
Right now, the M&S shoes are fully stocked in women's UK sizes 3-8, but we don't expect them to stick around for long – so if you love them we recommend adding them to your shopping basket soon.
The slip-on shoes feature a low heel and a structured round toe, with a high-shine finish and a gold hardware trim that makes the shoes look far more expensive than they are.
The versatile design is perfect for everyday wear, and we'd recommend styling the shoes with cigarette trousers and a blouse for a smart workwear look, or opt for a cropped T-shirt and wide-leg linen trousers for an effortless finish.
Feeling inspired? Shop more of M&S's new-in buys that look designer
M&S Tweed Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer
Editor's Note
I have a total obsession with my M&S tweed blazer - they bring it back year after year. For 2023, it's looking even more luxurious with the silver nautical buttons.
Perfect For
Dressed casually in an Anine Bing cool girl way, or if you like to wear blazers to the office, this could also look great for workwear.
This M&S blazer features a stylish all-over dogtooth pattern, a comfy lining and two welt pockets at the side for carrying essentials.
M&S Denim Mini Skirt
Editor's Note
I am on the hunt for the perfect midi skirt - they're everywhere right now and so on trend - but I can't seem to find out that has the comfort factor. This one might just be THE skirt thanks to the stretchy Lyocell™ denim.
Perfect For
Trips to the office if you work in a creative industry, or alternatively it would be ideal for a trip to the pub over the weekend. White can be dangerous though, so stay away from the red wine.
Hurry up sun! This on-trend midi length denim skirt with a front split will be your most-worn piece mark our words.
M&S Striped Top
Editor's Note
Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the magenta for something a little different to the usual.
Perfect For
Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe.
Available in magenta and navy, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton.
M&S Beaten Hair Claw
Editor's Note
I am obsessed with hair claws, I couldn't tell you how many I own and this might just well be one more to add to my collection. I just love the beaten up vibes to it - very cool.
Perfect For
A half-and-half up-do. Preferably keep your hair tousled and relaxed.
This would be a great accessory to wear with any of the other pieces in this edit, it'll just add the finishing touch to a look.
M&S Floral Jacquard Maxi Slip Skirt
Editor's Note
Ooh, the Autograph collection is bringing its A-game with this orange maxi slip skirt - very on trend. And in the perfect shade of orange, too.
Perfect For
Brunch with the girlies, or if you want to tone it down you could team with a pair of white trainers.
A jacquard slip skirt needs to be on your new season wish list. It's designed with a mid-rise waist, a flattering maxi length and a subtle all-over floral print.
M&S Silver Tone Oval Mini Hoop Earrings
Editor's Note
I'm in my silver era right now so these earrings would be perfect in my jewellery box.
Perfect For
Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your silver earrings do all the talking.
Silver jewellery is having a real moment right now and these oval-shaped Marks & Spencer earrings are absolutely on the money.
M&S Printed Belted Midaxi Shirt Dress
Editor's Note
I love a print, and while that's not always the cool-girl way, I appreciate a printed midaxi dress and you can't deny that this one isn't gorgeous.
Perfect For
Trips to the office if you work in a more corporate environment - add a blazer and a pair of court shoes and you're good to go. Would also look lovely for a dinner reservation.
What do we love about this dress? The skirt features godets for plenty of breezy movement. If you prefer bright shades, you can get your hands on a bright green version, too.
M&S Cotton Rich Slogan Sweatshirt
Editor's Note
Oh I do love a slogan sweatshirt! I'm far from athletic and I don't live on the West Coast, but let's live in a land of make-believe shall we?!
Perfect For
Shopping and lunch with friends or heading out to meet one of your besties for a coffee. The vibe? Sporty and rich.
This regular fit sweatshirt is ideal for a day running errands or meeting with friends, and it's brushed on the inside for a super-soft feel.
M&S Leather Block Heel Square Toe Loafers
Editor's Note
Autumn's calling! And so is my Year 11 teacher to tell me my school shoes are too high. Honestly, these give me real flashbacks from the Dolcis shoes I used to wear to class, but I'm all for wearing them this time around - just not with a rolled-up school skirt.
Perfect For
Adding a little cool factor to a pair of jeans for dinner with friends.
These leather loafers are a timeless choice for all the occasions in your diary and when the new season beckons you'll be glad you bought them. They feature M&S' infamous Insolia® technology which redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet, reducing pressure and increasing ankle stability.
M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
Editor's Note
I love my trench coat, and I invested in a Burberry one (my favourite thing I own), but that doesn't stop me from appreciating this beauty from the Autograph collection - another showstopper.
Perfect For
Trips to the office, going shopping and just general life. The trench coat is ideal because you're not too hot and you're not too cold, it's a great transitional piece between seasons.
This light beige trench coat is designed in a regular fit, with added stretch for comfort and a detachable belt to cinch you in. I recommend tying the belt at the back like the Burberry way - makes it look far more cooler.
M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag
Editor's Note
I'm getting major Celine vibes with this beauty from Marks & Spencer. Adds to basket before TikTok sees it...
Perfect For
Wearing crossbody over your cool new-season wardrobe.
A faux leather cross-body bag with a difference. Inside the lined compartment you'll find a slip pouch and a zipped pocket to help organise your essentials.
M&S Cotton Blend Textured Crew Neck Cardigan
Editor's Note
This cardigan is giving me major Chanel vibes. The gold metal buttons add a luxe finish to this timeless piece.
Perfect For
This would look lovely for a night out with friends and family, or for a trip to the shops with your BFF.
The cardigan is taking over the fashion world for next summer - be sure to get yours and stat.
M&S Satin Cowl Neck Cami Top
Editor's Note
Cowl necklines are making a real comeback with the style squads on Instagram. It doesn't look like the straps are customisable so that's something to be aware of.
Perfect For
Date night with your love. A comfy camisole teamed with wide-leg trousers or a pair of jeans, or even matched with a co-ord of your choice. It's a little bit sexy so it'll be a hit.
This smooth satin cami top is the perfect way to style up a boring outfit, and the cowl-neck design makes it feel on-trend.