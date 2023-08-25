M&S has dropped an almost identical lookalike of the £650 Chloé loafers - shop them

The M&S leather loafers look SO similar to the £650 designer version

From the sell-out denim jumpsuit of the summer to the viral Celine dupe crossbody bag, Marks & Spencer sure knows how to deliver a viral-worthy fashion buy.

The high street brand has been bringing its A-game recently with its affordable fashion pieces, and the new M&S leather loathers are also expected to have shoppers rushing to the checkout.

Social media users are already comparing the £55 Leather Trim Loafers to the £650 Chloé loafers, and we can totally see why.

With an almost identical design and gold buckle finish, the high street loafers are a spitting image of the designer pair, and for a fraction of the price.

Right now, the M&S shoes are fully stocked in women's UK sizes 3-8, but we don't expect them to stick around for long – so if you love them we recommend adding them to your shopping basket soon.

The slip-on shoes feature a low heel and a structured round toe, with a high-shine finish and a gold hardware trim that makes the shoes look far more expensive than they are.

The versatile design is perfect for everyday wear, and we'd recommend styling the shoes with cigarette trousers and a blouse for a smart workwear look, or opt for a cropped T-shirt and wide-leg linen trousers for an effortless finish.

Feeling inspired? Shop more of M&S's new-in buys that look designer