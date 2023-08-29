Frankie Bridge looks unreal in £33 fitted denim skirt - shop it

The Loose Women panelist has found the perfect staple skirt for the new season

Frankie Bridge is the queen of high street fashion buys – and her new favourite denim skirt is going straight to the top of our wishlist.

Sharing her top fashion picks of the week on Instagram as part of her #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off the denim skirt she "swears by," and the New Look buy is just £32.

© Instagram

Denim midi skirts have been a top trend for 2023, and the New Look piece features a high-waisted A-line fit, side and back pockets and a thigh-high split front.

Frankie showed off her favourite skirt in a mirror selfie, styling the look with a black fitted waistcoat and a pair of ASOS £32.30 white mules.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, the former The Saturdays singer wrote: "The black denim midi skirt I swear by. Have paired with the waistcoat from my other look, to show another way to style."

The versatile style is a staple for daywear dressing, and the skirt would look great teamed with just about any footwear. We recommend opting for a pair of white trainers and a cropped T-shirt for a chic daywear style, or complete the look with an oversized striped jumper for a new-season 'cool girl' look.

Frankie is currently starring in her debut West End role in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and the star proved how perfectly she can put an outfit together as she stepped out of the theatre wearing a slinky black Prada dress which she teamed with black stiletto heels.

Despite her jam-packed schedule, the 34-year-old has still been bringing fans her weekly fashion roundup, and we can totally see her New Look midi skirt selling out fast.

Feeling inspired? Shop more denim midi skirts now