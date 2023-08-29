Frankie Bridge looks unreal in £33 fitted denim skirt - shop it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge looks unreal in £33 fitted denim skirt
The Loose Women panelist has found the perfect staple skirt for the new season

Sophie Bates
Frankie Bridge is the queen of high street fashion buys – and her new favourite denim skirt is going straight to the top of our wishlist.

Sharing her top fashion picks of the week on Instagram as part of her #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off the denim skirt she "swears by," and the New Look buy is just £32. 

Denim midi skirts have been a top trend for 2023, and the New Look piece features a high-waisted A-line fit, side and back pockets and a thigh-high split front. 

Frankie showed off her favourite skirt in a mirror selfie, styling the look with a black fitted waistcoat and a pair of ASOS £32.30 white mules

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, the former The Saturdays singer wrote: "The black denim midi skirt I swear by. Have paired with the waistcoat from my other look, to show another way to style."

The versatile style is a staple for daywear dressing, and the skirt would look great teamed with just about any footwear. We recommend opting for a pair of white trainers and a cropped T-shirt for a chic daywear style, or complete the look with an oversized striped jumper for a new-season 'cool girl' look. 

Frankie is currently starring in her debut West End role in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and the star proved how perfectly she can put an outfit together as she stepped out of the theatre wearing a slinky black Prada dress which she teamed with black stiletto heels

Despite her jam-packed schedule, the 34-year-old has still been bringing fans her weekly fashion roundup, and we can totally see her New Look midi skirt selling out fast.

Feeling inspired? Shop more denim midi skirts now

  • Mango denim midi skirt

    Mango Slit Denim Midi Skirt

    We love Mango’s denim midi skirt paired with staple pieces for an effortless look this summer. Made from denim-style 100% cotton fabric, it also comes in black and off-white.

  • ASOS denim midi skirt

    ASOS DESIGN Denim Midi Skirt

    This classic midi-length denim skirt with a high-rise waist and front split is so popular at ASOS. Reviews say it's the perfect cut and shade but it runs big, so consider sizing down.

  • M&S denim midi skirt

    M&S Denim Midi Skirt

    Marks & Spencer's denim midi skirt is a high street bargain at less than £30. The bestselling piece has a flattering high-waist and stretch fabric, plus the coveted split front.

  • Arket denim midi skirt

    Arket Denim Midi Skirt

    This 90s-style midi skirt from Arket is made from stretchy recycled cotton and has a slim-fit silhouette. It features a slender denim waist belt with a D-ring buckle and a centre back slit.

  • & Other Stories denim midi skirt

    & Other Stories Frayed Denim Midi Skirt

    & Other Stories front-slit denim midi skirt comes in a straight cut with a high waist and a raw edge hem that you could alter yourself to get the perfect length.

  • Ro & Zo denim skirt

    Ro&Zo Denim Midi Skirt

    For a fitted piece, Ro&Zo's denim midi skirt has a figure-hugging cut falling to a midi length with a sophisticated front split for easy movement.

  • Khaite denim midi skirt

    Khaite Levine Denim Midi Skirt

    With its sculpted shape that kicks out to a voluminous hem and inverted pleated design, Khaite’s Levine denim midi skirt is the unique piece that's at the top of our wishlist. Shop it now with 50% off.

  • Mint Velvet denim midi skirt

    Mint Velvet Indigo Denim Midi Skirt

    Mint Velvet's denim column midi skirt comes with a flattering slit in the front. We love it styled with a white blazer.

