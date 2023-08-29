Frankie Bridge looks unreal in £33 fitted denim skirt - shop it

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, the former The Saturdays singer wrote: "The black denim midi skirt I swear by. Have paired with the waistcoat from my other look, to show another way to style."
The versatile style is a staple for daywear dressing, and the skirt would look great teamed with just about any footwear. We recommend opting for a pair of white trainers and a cropped T-shirt for a chic daywear style, or complete the look with an oversized striped jumper for a new-season 'cool girl' look.
Despite her jam-packed schedule, the 34-year-old has still been bringing fans her weekly fashion roundup, and we can totally see her New Look midi skirt selling out fast.
Feeling inspired? Shop more denim midi skirts now
Mango Slit Denim Midi Skirt
We love Mango’s denim midi skirt paired with staple pieces for an effortless look this summer. Made from denim-style 100% cotton fabric, it also comes in black and off-white.
ASOS DESIGN Denim Midi Skirt
This classic midi-length denim skirt with a high-rise waist and front split is so popular at ASOS. Reviews say it's the perfect cut and shade but it runs big, so consider sizing down.
M&S Denim Midi Skirt
Marks & Spencer's denim midi skirt is a high street bargain at less than £30. The bestselling piece has a flattering high-waist and stretch fabric, plus the coveted split front.
Arket Denim Midi Skirt
This 90s-style midi skirt from Arket is made from stretchy recycled cotton and has a slim-fit silhouette. It features a slender denim waist belt with a D-ring buckle and a centre back slit.
& Other Stories Frayed Denim Midi Skirt
& Other Stories front-slit denim midi skirt comes in a straight cut with a high waist and a raw edge hem that you could alter yourself to get the perfect length.
Ro&Zo Denim Midi Skirt
For a fitted piece, Ro&Zo's denim midi skirt has a figure-hugging cut falling to a midi length with a sophisticated front split for easy movement.
Khaite Levine Denim Midi Skirt
With its sculpted shape that kicks out to a voluminous hem and inverted pleated design, Khaite’s Levine denim midi skirt is the unique piece that's at the top of our wishlist. Shop it now with 50% off.
Mint Velvet Indigo Denim Midi Skirt
Mint Velvet's denim column midi skirt comes with a flattering slit in the front. We love it styled with a white blazer.