Holly Willoughby's stylish white shirt is just £13 - and it's going to sell out

Holly Willoughby knows the timeless appeal of a classic white shirt, and she looked effortlessly beautiful wearing one with raw-hem skinny jeans in a photo shared to her lifestyle website Wylde Moon on Tuesday.

The TV star can be seen sitting down in her garden in the off-duty outfit, which she completed with a pair of two-tone ballet flats, naturally tousled hair and pared-back makeup.

© Instagram Holly looked gorgeous in her jeans and white shirt

The white shirt in question? A staple piece from New Look - and it’s just £13. It comes recommended by Danielle Whiteman, who has been styling Holly in the most coveted high street pieces for the last three years.

Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, Danielle wrote: "Even though it’s still officially summer, some of us are secretly looking forward to autumn and all the new term routine and fabric layering that comes with it! Let’s face it…we all feel a little cheated that our summer wardrobes haven’t seen as much sunshine as they should have…barely at all in fact!

"Believe me, I’m a real summer girl and I feel your frustration too! So, whilst it’s not time to pack away the summer stuff and get out the chunky knits quite yet, I thought over how you can move effortlessly between the seasons by adding a few simple staples to your wardrobe – and ways you can make use some of your barely worn summer classics!"

She went on to recommend Holly’s New Look shirt, which is still available in sizes 6-18 on ASOS. On sale for £13.59 down from £15.99, it already has hundreds of glowing reviews.

"Something we all should have in our wardrobe – but especially our summer wardrobe – is a classic white shirt,” wrote Danielle. “A good cotton or linen is super for layering and New Look’s Button Through Shirt in White, £15.99 is an ideal, purse-friendly classic."

A trusty white shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential as it’s so easy to throw on with almost anything, whatever the season, and look put together in minutes.

We’d style one with everything from our favourite jeans like Holly, to a split-hem denim midi skirt, a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers or even as a beach cover up over a bikini.