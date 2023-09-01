I shop Amazon for a living and these are the best September deals by a mile

Summer is nearly over - sob! If you need a pick-me-up, there are some amazing bargains on Amazon if you’re looking to save some money in September! You need to check out the sales ASAP - it can be expensive month if you're involved in the back-to-school madness, every penny saved helps!
As the title of the article says, I shop Amazon for a living - so you can 100% trust me that these are the best deals to shop right now. I’ve rounded them up in a handy list for all your shopping needs below. You just need to add them to basket!
How we chose the best Amazon September deals
- Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past three years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.
- Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
- Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.