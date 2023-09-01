Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I shop Amazon for a living and these are the best September deals by a mile
Katherine Robinson
Katherine RobinsonSenior Lifestyle Editor

Summer is nearly over - sob! If you need a pick-me-up, there are some amazing bargains on Amazon if you’re looking to save some money in September! You need to check out the sales ASAP  - it can be expensive month if you're involved in the back-to-school madness, every penny saved helps!

As the title of the article says, I shop Amazon for a living - so you can 100% trust me that these are the best deals to shop right now. I’ve rounded them up in a handy list for all your shopping needs below. You just need to add them to basket!

How we chose the best Amazon September deals

  • Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past three years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.
  • Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
  • Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.

  • PlayStation 5 Amazon September deal - 17% off

    PlayStation 5 on Amazon

    PlayStation 5 Standard Console

    Christmas is not far away and if you’ve got a gamer to buy for, this is the ideal deal. Although 17% might not sound like a lot, £81 is actually a really decent saving. We have the PlayStation 5 digital edition at home, and Although everyone in the family loves it, I wish we’d got the Standard as it comes with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disk drive. If you have a lot of PlayStation 4 games in disk format, this is the console you want - so you can still play your favourite games on the 5.

  • Flash Powermop Starter Kit Amazon September Deal - 30% off

    Flash power Mop on Amazon

    Flash Powermop Floor Cleaner Starter Kit

    So many celebrities swear by the Flash Powermop - Mrs Hinch and Ruth Langsford included - and if you want to follow their lead, now’s the time! In the Amazon deal you get everything you need to get you started, including the device, assembly instructions, ten absorbing pads and cleaning solution.

  • Philips Electric Toothbrush Amazon September Sale - 60% off

    Phillips Sonicare toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

    An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth.

  • ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream Amazon September Deal - 23% off

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream
    Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream

    ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream

    Stacey Solomon loves Elemis’ collagen cream – this is the revolutionary overnight version which has fancy drone peptide technology and Padina Pavonica algae to fight wrinkles and keep skin smooth and radiant. I’m a big fan of Elemis products, and though I haven’t tried this particular cream, it’s been well received at Amazon, with over 1.7k positive reviews and an impressive 4.7 five-star rating.

  • Shark Vacuum Amazon September Deal - 34% off

    Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NZ690UK] Powered Lift-Away, Anti-Allergen, Turquoise

    Shark cordless vacuum cleaner

    You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 1200 glowing reviews on Amazon. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum."

  • Tower Air Fryer Amazon September Deal: - 44% off

    Tower family-size air fryer
    Tower family-size air fryer

    Tower Family Size Air Fryer

    If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven.

  • Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Amazon September Sale - 29% off

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

    Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

    Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon are both fans of Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream - which calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving like this, it's the right time to stock up. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves it. She says: “I am the queen of multitasking beauty and skincare products - and this cream is right up there on my list. I’ve used it for everything from lip balm to soothing eczema patches. And when I heard about Prince Harry’s reference to it in Spare I was like, ‘Wow, you can really use it for everything!’”

  • iPhone 14 Amazon September Deal - 10% Off

    iPhone 14 (128 GB) at Amazon

    iPhone 14 (128 GB)

    It’s very rare to see an iPhone 14  with a 10% discount, so if you’re wanting one, this price is excellent. This is the 128GB model and it comes in red, blue, midnight black, purple, starlight and yellow. I have the 12 Pro edition and I’m tempted by this offer just to be able to use the cinematic video function which the pre-13 models don’t have. It also has all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.

  • Karcher Pressure Washer Amazon September Deal - 16% off

    Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer

    Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer

    If you’re planning a home or garden spruce up – or if you want to get your messy car in order – this nifty little cleaning machine is a lifesaver. It’s another product Stacey Solomon swears by – and she uses it to clean everything!

  • Apple iPad Amazon September Deal - 19% off

    Apple 2021 iPad 64GB at Amazon

    Apple 2021 iPad 64GB

    Apple sales are few and far between, but there are some great deals up for grabs at Amazon this September. If you've always wanted an iPad, or if you need an upgrade, this is your chance. This is the 2021 model but it still holds up well, it has a great 10.2” Retina display, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also works with the 1st generation Apple pencil.

  • Velvet Hangers Amazon September Deal - 17% Off

    Zober Velvet hangers on Amazon

    Zober Velvet Coat Hangers Pack of 50

    Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are a must for fashion fans - they’re slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the number of clothes in your wardrobe. The slimline hangers’ velvet texture stops clothes from slipping off, plus the hangers also rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, and they can hold up to 5kg each. 

    Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. “I switched to velvet hangers after moving into a new place with much less closet space - heavy and bulky wooden hangers are now banned in my wardrobe! The hangers are so slim that they save a ton of space and are perfect for hanging all of those pieces that have a tendency to slip off, like strappy tops and dresses. And you can buy these handy velvet hanger clips if you want to hang trousers or skirts, or hang pieces together. Plus they’re not too expensive, so it’s a win-win.”

  • Apple AirPods Amazon September Deal - 5% off

    Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
    Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

    Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

    Discounts on Apple products are few and far between, so if you have been eyeing up some Apple AirPods it’s a good idea to take advantage of this Amazon sale price now. Our reviewer loves the 'find' function as he's prone to leaving them at work, and says they fit his smaller ears perfectly compared to other brands which have fallen out or been uncomfortable.

  • Satin Pillows Amazon September Deal - 17% off

    Bedsure satin pillows

    Bedsure satin pillows

    The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!

