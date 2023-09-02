Harper Beckham looks so stylish in the prettiest floral mini dress – and it's on sale

Despite being 12 years old, Harper Beckham is already becoming a total style icon. The youngest Beckham child has a wardrobe full of gorgeous dresses that we'd love in our collection – and her latest look may be one of our favourites.

In photos shared by mother Victoria Beckham on Friday, the Beckhams could be seen enjoying a family night out to celebrate Romeo's 21st birthday – and Harper looked so summery in her purple Reformation dress with a sweetheart neckline and pretty floral print.

© Instagram Harper posed for the camera with her brother Romeo and his girlfriend Mia

The mini dress featured a lightly fitted waist with a relaxed skirt, thick straps, delicate smocking at the back, and a tied back across the shoulders.

Harper accessorised with a delicate silver necklace, wearing her long locks in a sleek straight style.

If you love the floral mini dress, you're in luck. Harper's dress is still available to shop – and it's half-price in the Reformation sale.

The mini frock is perfect for summer dressing, and recommend styling it with a pair of espadrilles for a stylish summer look, or throw it on with a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket for an effortless daywear style.

© Instagram Harper was all smiles as she posed with her parents Victoria and David

Victoria and David attended Romeo's birthday dinner along with Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, Harper, and 18-year-old Cruz. Brooklyn was not at the dinner, although Victoria did give a nod to her eldest son in her Instagram post.

Sharing a carousel of family photos from the celebratory evening, Victoria captioned the post: "Birthday dinner tonight for @romeobeckham we all love you soooo much!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Kisses… we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their birthday wishes for Romeo, and one follower wrote: "What a beautiful family. Happy birthday." Another penned: "Gorgeous family!"