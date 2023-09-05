Top-rated advent calendars on Amazon: 8 best advent calendars for everyone

Advent calendars continue to get more popular with each passing year, and there are hundreds to choose from - with more being released all the time. If you struggling to choose - a good idea is to look for ones that have been rated highly at Amazon.
Finding the best ones isn’t always easy - even if you sort them by ‘average customer review’ you can be left with a distorted list because some are no longer available and others have a perfect five-star rating, but only two customer reviews. So I’ve done the hard work and found you the ones that have both a decent number of reviews and a high star rating. You’re welcome!
Keep scrolling for the definitive list of top-rated Amazon advent calendars in all categories, from beauty to Lego and everything in between!
Top-rated Amazon advent calendars at a glance:
- Top-rated Amazon beauty advent calendar: W7 Beauty Blast Advent Calendar 2023
- Top-rated Amazon storybook advent calendar: Mr Men Little Miss Advent Calendar 2023
- Top-rated Men's grooming advent calendar: Man's Stuff, Toiletry Advent Calendar for Men
- Top-rated weird advent calendar: Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up Book and Advent Calendar
- Top-rated Amazon Lego advent calendar: Lego Star Wars advent calendar
- Top-rated Amazon tea advent calendar: English Tea Shop Advent Calendar
- Top-rated toy advent calendar: Elf on the Shelf Advent Calendar
- Top-rated candle advent calendar: Yankee Candle Advent Calendar
How we chose the Best Amazon advent calendars
- Volume of reviews: To avoid a distorted rating, we included the advent calendars which only had a high number of positive reviews.
- Star ratings: We chose the advent calendars which had the highest star ratings, all were above four stars, all the way up to 4.8 out of 5. See below for more information on how Amazon star ratings are calculated
- Price: We included advent calendars with a competitive price point - and where possible, ones that were on sale.
- Variety: We searched for advent calendars across all categories, so there’s something in this list to suit everyone - from kids to adults.
- Reviews: This list was compiled by detailed analysis of reviews by Amazon verified shoppers.
Top-rated Amazon advent calendars to shop now
How are Amazon product star ratings calculated?
It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.