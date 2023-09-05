Top-rated advent calendars on Amazon: 8 best advent calendars for everyone

Advent calendars continue to get more popular with each passing year, and there are hundreds to choose from - with more being released all the time. If you struggling to choose - a good idea is to look for ones that have been rated highly at Amazon.

Finding the best ones isn’t always easy - even if you sort them by ‘average customer review’ you can be left with a distorted list because some are no longer available and others have a perfect five-star rating, but only two customer reviews. So I’ve done the hard work and found you the ones that have both a decent number of reviews and a high star rating. You’re welcome!

Keep scrolling for the definitive list of top-rated Amazon advent calendars in all categories, from beauty to Lego and everything in between!

Top-rated Amazon advent calendars at a glance:

How we chose the Best Amazon advent calendars

Volume of reviews: To avoid a distorted rating, we included the advent calendars which only had a high number of positive reviews.

To avoid a distorted rating, we included the advent calendars which only had a high number of positive reviews. Star ratings: We chose the advent calendars which had the highest star ratings, all were above four stars, all the way up to 4.8 out of 5. See below for more information on how Amazon star ratings are calculated

We chose the advent calendars which had the highest star ratings, all were above four stars, all the way up to 4.8 out of 5. See below for more information on how Amazon star ratings are calculated Price: We included advent calendars with a competitive price point - and where possible, ones that were on sale.

We included advent calendars with a competitive price point - and where possible, ones that were on sale. Variety: We searched for advent calendars across all categories, so there’s something in this list to suit everyone - from kids to adults.

We searched for advent calendars across all categories, so there’s something in this list to suit everyone - from kids to adults. Reviews: This list was compiled by detailed analysis of reviews by Amazon verified shoppers.

Top-rated Amazon advent calendars to shop now

Top-rated Amazon beauty advent calendar W7 Beauty Blast Advent Calendar 2023 Star rating: 4.5 out of 5 Number of ratings: 1051 What do you get? 24 treats from affordable makeup brand W7 - including highlighters, blushers, face powder, eyeliners, lip liners, lipsticks and gloss, and makeup tools. Why do shoppers love it? The products are good value for money and the individual boxes can be refilled to use again next year. One happy shopper said an unboxing she filmed got two million views on TikTok, wow! £19.95 AT AMAZON

Top-rated Amazon storybook advent calendar Mr Men Little Miss Advent Calendar 2023 Star rating: 4.8 out of 5 Number of ratings: 1179 What do you get? 24 stories from the Mr Men / Little Miss world to count down to Christmas. Why do shoppers love it? Stories are full-length and very funny and varied - they’re not all festive-themed so can be used after Christmas is over. Books are smaller than usual so good for little hands to hold. The books can also be put back and the calendar can be reused for years to come. £13.99 (WAS £21.99) AT AMAZON

Top rated Men's grooming advent calendar Man' Stuff, Toiletry Advent Calendar for Men Star rating: 4.4 out of 5 Number of ratings: 244 What do you get? A run down of 24 grooming essentials and toiletries featuring the Man'stuff Black Pepper fragrance. Including shaving cream, body lotion, tooth brush, tweezers and more. Why do shoppers love it? It was a popular choice for teen boys, with shoppers praising the range of useful items and the nice fragrance £26.99 (WAS £27.99) AT AMAZON

Top-rated ‘weird’ advent calendar Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up Book and Advent Calendar Star rating: 4.9 out of 5 Number of ratings: 766 What do you get? A pop-up tree advent calendar and 25 paper ornaments to decorate it with. There’s also a 28-page guidebook retelling the story of the Nightmare Before Christmas. Why do shoppers love it? Bear in mind that all the shoppers who purchased it were die-hard Tim Burton fans or massive fans of the film, so it’s natural they would rate this calendar highly. That being said, it’s really nice quality and all the ornaments can be put back and used again in the coming years. £22.99 (WAS £29.99) AT AMAZON

Top rated Amazon Lego advent calendar Lego Star Wars calendar Star rating: 4.8 out of 5 Number of ratings: 1897 What do you get? A Star Wars-themed Lego build behind each of the 24 doors - 10 vehicles, 5 minifigures, three droids - including C-3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers! Why do shoppers love it? It keeps kids occupied much longer than your average advent calendar, plus the builds are super cute! £39.98 AT AMAZON

Top-rated Amazon tea advent calendar English Tea Shop Advent Calendar Star rating: 4.6 out of 5 Number of ratings: 624 What do you get? 25 pyramid tea bags from the English Tea Shop in 15 different blends including Intense Chai Charge, Gingerbread Treat and Festive Spice Why do shoppers love it? It contains a great selection of teas, beautifully packaged and it’s great value for money £11.02 AT AMAZON

Top-rated toy advent calendar Elf on the Shelf Advent Calendar 2023 Star rating: 4.7 out of 5 Number of ratings: 537 What do you get? 24 playable mini figures and accessories from Elf on the Shelf, which make a super cute North Pole advent train Why do shoppers love it? This is a favourite for the Elves to bring with them at the start of December - the figures are super cute and very well made and it really sets the scene for the magic of Christmas and gets children excited for the visit from Santa. £29.99 AT AMAZON

Top rated candle advent calendar Yankee Candle Advent Calendar Star rating: 4.5 out of 5 Number of ratings: 1037 What do you get? A tea light holder and 24 tea lights in some of Yankee Candle’s most delicious-smelling festive scents, including Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic and Pecan Pie Bites Why do shoppers love it? Despite their mini size, the candles last a respectable six hours, and the scents are great. £19.99 (WAS £24.99) AT AMAZON



How are Amazon product star ratings calculated?

It’s more than a simple average of customer ratings - Amazon calculates this using machine-learned models, which take into account factors such as how recent the rating or review is and verified purchase status. (This is when Amazon has confirmed that the reviewer bought the item on Amazon and paid a price available to most Amazon shoppers) Amazon’s rating system continues to learn and improve over time, so you can be sure that the rating is up-to-date and accurate.