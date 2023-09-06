Holly Willoughby looks phenomenal in printed dress of dreams - shop it now

The This Morning's presenter's Reformation dress is SO flattering

Holly Willoughby may have had a big night at the NTAs, but the star still looked flawless in the prettiest printed dress on Wednesday morning.

The This Morning presenter looked so stylish in a Reformation midi dress that featured lightly puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

Opting for neutral accessories, Holly completed the look with a pair of suede strappy heels, and delicate silver drop earrings.

© Instagram Holly teamed the Reformation dress with a pair of suede heels

The 42-year-old swept her hair up in an elegant updo that highlighted her pretty features, finishing with a soft glam makeup look consisting of a flutter of mascara, a touch of rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to finish. Stunning!

If you love Holly's Reformation dress you're in luck, as it's still available to shop in sizes 4-16.

The Reformation midi has a vintage-style look with a modern twist, featuring a fitted bodice and light smocking at the back, elegant puffed sleeves and a flattering thigh-high slit.

We recommend styling the gorgeous summer dress with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear style, or opt for a pair of espadrille wedges and silver jewellery for an elevated ensemble.

& Other Stories also has a lookalike version that's available to shop for £65.

Holly took to Instagram to share her daily This Morning outfit snapshot, and fans wasted no time sharing their love for the summer style. One follower wrote: "Pretty dress Holly." While another added: "I love your dress! It's looks beautiful on you."

ITV co-star Josie Gibson also commented, writing: "Beautiful."

© Getty Holly oozed Hollywood glamour in her Suzanne Neville gown

The mother-of-three was among the long list of stars that attended the NTAs on Tuesday evening, and the star looked absolutely stunning in a lilac Suzanne Neville gown that featured a floor-length mermaid design.

Holly was the epitome of Hollywoood glamour in the dress and voluminous curled hair, completing the look with a selection of Mappin & Webb jewellery.