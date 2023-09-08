Mrs Hinch's new £10 Amazon chopping board magically transforms into a fruit bowl

Mrs Hinch has served us up another absolutely genius Amazon find - she’s “obsessed” with it, and we daresay you will be too.

The cleanfluencer - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has snapped up a new chopping board for her pristine kitchen. It magically transforms into a fruit bowl, we kid you not - take a look at Soph showing it off in the video below, it’s crazy good!

Mrs Hinch shows off her magic new chopping board

Mrs Hinch says: “You can obviously display things on it use it as a chopping board but it also turns into a fruit bowl. Look at it!

“I think it suits our kitchen perfectly, it’s just different, isn’t it? I absolutely love it! Obsessed with that.”

The Instagram star never includes Amazon links to the product she buys as she’s noticed the price rises afterwards. This seems to have been the case here too, as she picked up her chopping board/fruit bowl for £8.99, but the cheapest one we could find was £9.75.

The good news, however, is that the wooden gadget is currently on sale for 61% off which is a great saving!

Though we haven’t personally tested this product ourselves, we’re confident in recommending it since it has a respectable 4 out of 5 Amazon star rating and over 2000 positive reviews. It’s a popular product - over 400 have been bought in the last month alone - can we call that ‘the Hinch’ effect? Maybe!

It’s made out of bamboo and measures 30 x 27 x 22.5cm when it’s extended in fruit bowl mode - all you have to do is turn the end layer from horizontal to vertical to make the handle, then pull down the layers to make the bowl section.

Mrs Hinch says she's 'obsessed' with the magic chopping board/fruit bowl

Reviewers hail it for looking super pretty, being easy to clean and making an excellent gift. Are there any cons? Some reviewers say that you have to be careful to balance the fruit inside if you’re using it as a fruit bowl to avoid it tipping over - if you can live with that then job’s a good un.

Mrs Hinch is quickly becoming the queen of amazing Amazon buys - keep scrolling to see some more of her top finds from the online shopping giant.

