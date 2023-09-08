Mrs Hinch's new £10 Amazon chopping board magically transforms into a fruit bowl

Mrs Hinch has served us up another absolutely genius Amazon find - she’s “obsessed” with it, and we daresay you will be too.
The cleanfluencer - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has snapped up a new chopping board for her pristine kitchen. It magically transforms into a fruit bowl, we kid you not - take a look at Soph showing it off in the video below, it’s crazy good!
Mrs Hinch says: “You can obviously display things on it use it as a chopping board but it also turns into a fruit bowl. Look at it!
“I think it suits our kitchen perfectly, it’s just different, isn’t it? I absolutely love it! Obsessed with that.”
The Instagram star never includes Amazon links to the product she buys as she’s noticed the price rises afterwards. This seems to have been the case here too, as she picked up her chopping board/fruit bowl for £8.99, but the cheapest one we could find was £9.75.
The good news, however, is that the wooden gadget is currently on sale for 61% off which is a great saving!
Though we haven’t personally tested this product ourselves, we’re confident in recommending it since it has a respectable 4 out of 5 Amazon star rating and over 2000 positive reviews. It’s a popular product - over 400 have been bought in the last month alone - can we call that ‘the Hinch’ effect? Maybe!
It’s made out of bamboo and measures 30 x 27 x 22.5cm when it’s extended in fruit bowl mode - all you have to do is turn the end layer from horizontal to vertical to make the handle, then pull down the layers to make the bowl section.
Reviewers hail it for looking super pretty, being easy to clean and making an excellent gift. Are there any cons? Some reviewers say that you have to be careful to balance the fruit inside if you’re using it as a fruit bowl to avoid it tipping over - if you can live with that then job’s a good un.
Mrs Hinch is quickly becoming the queen of amazing Amazon buys - keep scrolling to see some more of her top finds from the online shopping giant.
More of Mrs Hinch's genius Amazon buys
Bamboo roll organiser and dispenser
If you struggle with getting a clean cut on your foil, cling film and the like, then this gadget is amazing! One swipe of the guillotine and you’re done! Plus it keeps everything neat and organised. It has three slots and is compatible with most brands, but won’t fit rolls bigger than 12 inches. You can either put it in a drawer or hang it on a wall.
Taylor & Brown 3-piece airtight pet food storage container
Mrs Hinch uses this airtight set to store her dog Henry’s food and pet owners will certainly want to copy. It keeps food fresh and dry, seals away the smell and has a handy measuring scoop. It has a 50-litre capacity in total - one container of 13l and one of 37l - so there’s room to store plenty of food.
Annvchi Apple slicer and corer set
This bargain set makes short work of coring and slicing apples - one of the favourite healthy snacks of Mrs Hinch's two boys Len and Ron. Amazon shoppers love it too - it has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and 845 positive reviews and counting.
Giggi Smart bamboo wooden chopping board
What a brilliant idea – chop and slide into the different BPA-free plastic containers for easy food prep and storage. Genius! Each of the containers has a lid - simply remove the lid, fill up the container and store it under the chopping board or stack in the fridge afterwards. The chopping board measures L41cm x W28cm x H10cm and features anti-slip rubber feet.
Pet hair remover roller
If you have a pet you’re going to want to buy this self-cleaning pet hair roll remover, trust us! Mrs Hinch uses it on Henry’s hairs and it works like a dream! It can be used on any surfac and features a roller coated in anti-static charge materail which collects the hairs as if by magic. To clean, j ust pinch one of the two silicone leather mats on the brush and swing it several times. Then the roller magically collects all hair and fur into the top compartment.
Kisstta Bento Lunch Box
Mrs Hinch shared her summer must-have on her Instagram Stories
Solar Buddies Sun Cream Applicator
This genius Amazon find (which has over 1,400 five star ratings from fans) makes applying kids’ sun cream so much easier. Fill it with the sun cream of your choice and roll it over their skin. The roller ball smoothly applies the cream to skin, leaving hands mess-free. The 100ml is the perfect travel size. Says Mrs Hinch: "Guys THESE are one of my best purchases ever (Amazon) makes it SO easy to apply sun cream on the kids! The roller and sponge is genius and you can refill it with your preferred sun cream! I might be late to the party but… I always am!"
The CRIMPiT - A toastie maker for Thins
Mrs Hinch is a massive fan of the Crimpit toastie maker - a dedicated toastie maker for low-calorie thin bread. You can create healthy toasted snacks in minutes - pop in any filling you want, then crimp it, put it in the toaster and you’re ready to go. It’s made from 100% BPA-free, non-toxic plastic. It is easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Amazon shoppers love this kitchen gadget - it’s racked u over 7k positive reviews so far.
Konfidence Swim Vests
Fans rushed to ask where Mrs Hinch got the swim vests for her sons Ron and Len after she posted videos of them splashing around in their villa holiday pool. The answer? “Amazon guys, shock!” She joked. “They have other patterns and colours too! They’re brilliant! Really recommend.” Sophie isn’t the only shopper impressed with these Konfidence Swim Vests - which are available in sizes to fit kids one and a half to seven years old - they have an impressive 76% five-star rating at Amazon and over 3k positive reviews.
They’re great for kids who are still learning to swim - they feature eight simple-to-remove floats and a chunky self-locking zip, and are designed to keep the children’s arms free for swimming.