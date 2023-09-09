Kate Garraway looks so youthful in leather jacket that's bound to sell out

Kate Garraway is always brightening up our screens with her vibrant Good Morning Britain outfits, and now the star has delighted fans in the most amazing leather jacket.

Sharing a rare post on Instagram to promote her new book, Kate looked so stylish in a bright orange leather jacket, which featured a collared design and silver hardware.

The 56-year-old styled the look with a matching orange top, wearing her hair in her signature voluminous blow-out style.

If you love the autumnal orange look, you're in luck. We've found a similar version from Karen Millen, and it's available in sizes 4-16.

Featuring a cropped waist, silver zips and a tailored silhouette, the leather jacket will make a great staple for the new season, and will instantly elevate any outfit with its burnt orange colour.

ASOS has also stocked a similar style for £59.99.

We recommend styling it with a black midi dress and boots for an effortlessly chic ensemble, or throw it on with jeans and a white T-shirt for a laid-back daywear look.

In the video shared on Instagram, Kate discussed the release of her new book The Strength of Love, where the star shares her story of the impact that Covid-19 has had on her husband Derek and their family.

Followers flocked to the comments section to share their support, with one follower writing: "How have you had time?! You're such an inspiration." While another added: "Looking forward to reading this."

Others turned their attention to Kate's stylish outfit. One Instagram user penned: "Amazing jacket!"

"Love your jacket Kate," another wrote.