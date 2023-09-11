Frankie Bridge wows in the slip dress of our dreams - and it’s just £49 at M&S

Frankie Bridge turned her attention to autumn in this week’s Frankie’s Faves. The former Saturdays singer shared her favourite new-in fashion pieces for her weekly Instagram franchise on Sunday night, and we’re obsessed with her M&S slip dress.

Designed in a figure-skimming cut falling just below a midi length, it’s so flattering and easy to style. It’s made from a tactile satin fabric and features elegant spaghetti straps which you can adjust for the perfect fit, plus a delicate tie-detail at the back for a feminine finish.

Frankie shared the high street look on her Instagram Stories

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Frankie said: “You just can’t go wrong with a good slip dress! This one skims the body really nicely - I sometimes find slip dresses a bit clingy but not this one! Also love the extra detail to the back."

The new-in M&S dress is available to shop in sizes 6-24 and retails for £49.50, but you’ll have to hurry, it’s already selling fast.

Super versatile, we’d style it with barely-there stiletto heels and a leather jacket or longline wool coat for formal occasions through every season. During these months blending summer and autumn, we’d also add a cardi or sweater and chunky sandals for when we want to go smart-casual and still feel comfortable.

Frankie is loving her slip dresses this week, adding another satin piece from Nobody’s Child to her edit. The £69 maxi dress comes in a chic bias cut with a low scoop back and a flared hem. It’s available in sizes 6-18 in black and silver and is made from responsibly-sourced fabric.

Frankie poses in a slip dress from Nobody's Child

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. You can’t have too many black dresses. This one fits like a dream and I love the scoop neck to the front and back,” wrote Frankie.

Looking for an autumn wedding guest outfit or planning your party season outfits already? We’d style this one with sky high platform heels.